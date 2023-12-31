Donald Trump Being Removed From the Primary Ballot 'Would Rip the Country Apart,' Warns Former Obama Advisor

The former political advisor then said Maine's decision to remove the former president, 77, from the state's primary ballot may actually help him in the end.

"A lot of the motivation for [Trump’s] candidacy was as a legal defense strategy," Axelrod said. "He wanted to set up a construct … which says that they’re coming after him because he’s running for president, and they’re trying to prevent him from being president."

"We’ve run this experiment, he’s only gained since he started getting indicted," he said. "What you thought might be kryptonite for him has turned out to be battery packs, and this is a big one for him."