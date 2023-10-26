Donald Trump Declares New York Is 'Crime-Ridden and Dying' But He Will 'Save It in 2024' While Insulting Reporter Maggie Haberman in Unhinged Rant

"Writer Maggot Hagerman of the Failing New York Times wrote almost her entire FAKE story today about the Trump Hating Judge’s Gag Order (They love to silence me!), rather than the Racist Attorney General’s STAR witness chocking [sic] like a dog on the Witness Stand (Perry Mason?), and admitting that I NEVER asked him to do anything wrong," Trump shared in a post to his 6.4 million followers.

"He also admitted that he lied to Congress Under Oath, AGAIN, brand new charges. THAT MEANS THEY NO LONGER HAVE A WITNESS, OR A CASE," he continued. "She also failed to report that the Trump Hating Judge refuses to respect or accept the Appeals Court decision reversing him, a first!"

"Maggot should focus her energies on Corrupt Prosecutors and Judges, whose hatred and bias is so great that they are unable to make a fair and reasonable decision. New York is crime ridden and dying, but I will save it in 2024 … It can’t come too fast!"