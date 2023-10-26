Donald Trump Declares New York Is 'Crime-Ridden and Dying' But He Will 'Save It in 2024' While Insulting Reporter Maggie Haberman in Unhinged Rant
Former President Donald Trump has once again resorted to his favorite method of attacking journalists: insults and name-calling.
This time, his target was New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. In a recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump referred to Haberman as "Maggot Hagerman," and he also called the state of New York "crime-ridden and dying."
"Writer Maggot Hagerman of the Failing New York Times wrote almost her entire FAKE story today about the Trump Hating Judge’s Gag Order (They love to silence me!), rather than the Racist Attorney General’s STAR witness chocking [sic] like a dog on the Witness Stand (Perry Mason?), and admitting that I NEVER asked him to do anything wrong," Trump shared in a post to his 6.4 million followers.
"He also admitted that he lied to Congress Under Oath, AGAIN, brand new charges. THAT MEANS THEY NO LONGER HAVE A WITNESS, OR A CASE," he continued. "She also failed to report that the Trump Hating Judge refuses to respect or accept the Appeals Court decision reversing him, a first!"
"Maggot should focus her energies on Corrupt Prosecutors and Judges, whose hatred and bias is so great that they are unable to make a fair and reasonable decision. New York is crime ridden and dying, but I will save it in 2024 … It can’t come too fast!"
Haberman is an award-winning journalist who has extensively covered Trump throughout his presidency.
Her book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America provides a deep insight into Trump's methods and his impact on the country. The reporter appeared to have irked Trump, leading to his grotesque nickname for her.
Trump's relationship with Haberman has always been a mixture of collaboration and criticism, as while he's worked with her on some stories, he has also taken pleasure in insulting her with childish taunts.
The latest incident that triggered Trump's outburst against Haberman is a story published in the New York Times about a business fraud case in which Trump has already been found liable.
Haberman's focus on the merits of the case and a gag order that Trump violated seemed to have rubbed him the wrong way. Additionally, Haberman pointed out on CNN that Trump's courtroom bullying tactics are backfiring.
As OK! recently reported, Trump was fined $10,000 for breaking the judge's gag order in the civil fraud trial.
Last week, the judge fined Trump $5,000 after he failed to take down a Truth Social post disparaging the judge's law clerk. Judge Arthur Engoron previously barred Trump from making comments attacking court staff.
Engoron concluded that Trump's recent comments were a clear violation of the gag order. Although Trump's lawyer, Christopher Kise, argued that the comments were directed at Michael Cohen, the judge did not agree and refused to reconsider the fine.
In his earlier ruling, Engoron warned that any future transgressions could result in "far more severe" sanctions, including imprisonment.