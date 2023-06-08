“Sir, if Donald Trump is convicted of a crime and you’re elected president, would you pardon him?” she asked.

“Well, I don’t want to speak about hypotheticals,” he replied. “I’m not sure I’m going to be elected president of the United States. But I believe we have a fighting chance. I really believe we do.”

“And if you are?” she continued.

“And I would hope — again, Dana, you’re as persistent as ever. CNN is living up to its reputation,” he fired back while ignoring the question. “Look, there are real issues the American people are facing. And rather than talking about that, I want to talk about what the people here in Iowa are talking about, which is the failed policies of the Biden administration.”