Mike Pence Refuses to Answer Question About Pardoning Donald Trump If He Were President
When Dana Bash asked Mike Pence if he would potentially pardon Donald Trump for his alleged crimes, the former vice president refused to engage and answer the question.
“No one’s above the law,” Pence told the CNN star, adding that his former boss should not be indicted even if he committed obstruction because it would be “terribly divisive.”
“Sir, if Donald Trump is convicted of a crime and you’re elected president, would you pardon him?” she asked.
“Well, I don’t want to speak about hypotheticals,” he replied. “I’m not sure I’m going to be elected president of the United States. But I believe we have a fighting chance. I really believe we do.”
“And if you are?” she continued.
“And I would hope — again, Dana, you’re as persistent as ever. CNN is living up to its reputation,” he fired back while ignoring the question. “Look, there are real issues the American people are facing. And rather than talking about that, I want to talk about what the people here in Iowa are talking about, which is the failed policies of the Biden administration.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, is under investigation by the Department of Justice after he left the White House with classified documents.
In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, where they found the materials.
Trump has continued to say he didn't do anything wrong — even after he was caught on tape speaking about classified documents.
“On the recording, Trump’s comments suggest he would like to share the information but he’s aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records, two of the sources said," CNN reported.
“No, I don’t know anything about it,” the politician said in an interview with Sean Hannity a few days later. “All I know is this: everything I did was right. We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100 percent.”
“I have the right to declassify as president," he continued.
According to White House lawyer Ty Cobb, Trump could be in big trouble.
“One, it further enhances the obstruction case because it eviscerates the two defenses that Trump has put forward – the first being that merely by taking documents, he declassifies them or that he has the authority if he is playing with the ducks in the hot tub to declassify them in his own mind,” Cobb said while appearing on CNN's OutFront. “Those are out the door now because he’s admitted that he understood there were restraints on what he could do with documents.”
“I don’t see any eagerness on the part of Jack Smith and his team to slow down … I think they have their foot on his neck. I noticed that Trump – as he did three days before he was indicted by Alvin Bragg – was raising money today on the alleged coming indictment by Jack Smith. So, I think Trump and his own team believe this is gonna come quickly," he continued.