Donald Trump Is 'Doing Anything Possible to Create a Diversion' From Recent Indictment, Anthony Weiner Says: 'This Is Serious Stuff'

Weiner said Trump is “doing anything possible to create a diversion” from the indictment and accusations that he took classified documents from the White House post-presidency.

“Look, as a tactic that they’re pointing and saying about her e-mails… to some degree it makes a little bit of sense for Trump to do that. Like any, distraction possible. You know there are no parallels here, just like there aren’t really any parallels to the way Joe Biden handled the documents that he discovered or the way that Pence… there’s no parallels here. So the fact that Anthony Weiner was thrown up, Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton… we are career boogeymen for the right, but in this case its driving ratings on my show so I’m not terribly concerned," Weiner, 58, said on NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live.