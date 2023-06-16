Everything to Know About Donald Trump's 37-Count Indictment

This came amid a months-long investigation into a series of confidential files discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort after the FBI raided the ex-prez's home in August 2022.

Around the time of the indictment, a recording of Trump appearing to admit that he'd held onto classified documents that detailed a plan to attack Iran also surfaced.

Prosecutors urged a grand jury to go after the 77-year-old for allegedly violating Section 793 of the U.S. criminal code that prohibits "gathering, transmitting or losing" information "respecting the national defense."

Former Trump attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley announced they'd "tendered our resignations as counsel" to the controversial politician on Wednesday, June 9, citing the fact that the court proceedings were set to take place in Miami, Fla.