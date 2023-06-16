Everything to Know About Donald Trump's 37-Count Indictment
Donald Trump confirmed he was set to be indicted in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents in a post shared to his Truth Social platform on Thursday, June 8.
"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," he ranted earlier this month. "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States ... I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"
This came amid a months-long investigation into a series of confidential files discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort after the FBI raided the ex-prez's home in August 2022.
Around the time of the indictment, a recording of Trump appearing to admit that he'd held onto classified documents that detailed a plan to attack Iran also surfaced.
Prosecutors urged a grand jury to go after the 77-year-old for allegedly violating Section 793 of the U.S. criminal code that prohibits "gathering, transmitting or losing" information "respecting the national defense."
Former Trump attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley announced they'd "tendered our resignations as counsel" to the controversial politician on Wednesday, June 9, citing the fact that the court proceedings were set to take place in Miami, Fla.
On Saturday, June 10, Trump nonchalantly joked to the audience at the Georgia GOP convention, "Every time I fly over a blue state, I get a subpoena," going on to claim that this "will go down as one the worst abuses of power on record."
The following week, on Tuesday, June 13, Trump was arrested and charged with 37 counts including: willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Donald Trump Leaves Restaurant Without Paying After Offering Patrons 'Food for Everyone!'
- Whoopi Goldberg 'Doesn't Want to Hear' About Hillary Clinton's Past Legal Drama Following Donald Trump's Indictment
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Shares Birthday Tribute for 'Fearless Warrior' Donald Trump After He Pleads Not Guilty in Classified Document Scandal
Pictures released by the Justice Department along with the indictment revealed boxes of documents stacked in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom by the showers and around the toilet, as well as in a ballroom staging area.
The embattled former POTUS pleaded "not guilty" to all charges, and later that day, he told reporters the case was "going great" for him and that the investigation was nothing more than a "rigged deal.".
Trump also stated earlier this week that he only had that many boxes in his home because he "hadn’t had a chance to go through" all of them since leaving the White House, further noting it was a "long, tedious job" and he has a "very busy life."
Former Attorney General Bill Barr recently commented that "if even half of [the indictment] is true then he's toast," referring to the detailed, 49-page legal filing.
Former White House chief of staff John Kelly also speculated that Trump has been ranting about the indictment and calling it a "sham" because he's "scared s*******."
"This is the way he compensates for that," Kelly explained. "He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you, take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before."
Despite his 37-count indictment, Trump is still able to legally continue his run for president.
"There are no legal obstacles to running for president as a convicted felon or even from behind bars," an outlet recently reported. "And if Trump finds himself in that predicament, he’ll be following in the footsteps of another rabble-rousing populist and frequent presidential candidate: the avowed socialist Eugene V. Debs, who received nearly a million votes while in prison a century ago."