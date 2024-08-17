OK Magazine
Donald Trump Is 'on a Closer Path to Jail Than He Is to the Presidency,' Former Staffer Claims

Donald Trump is 'on a closer path to jail than he is to the presidency, a former staffer claimed.

Aug. 17 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Is Donald Trump about to be behind bars?

"You just think about the last three weeks — he survives this assassination attempt, he believes, remember the discourse around the RNC, they believed they were on a glide path to victory, and that was a coronation-type event," Tim Miller, a former Republican political consultant said on "The Bulwark Podcast."

Donald Trump might be in jail soon, an expert predicts.

"And so he has this near death experience, he thinks that he's on path to becoming the President of the United States again for the second time. In three weeks time he is now on maybe a closer path to jail than he is to the presidency," Miller added.

Miller said though the race is close, everything has "flipped" since Kamala Harris has put her hat in the ring.

Donald Trump is a convicted felon.

As OK! previously reported, Anthony Scaramucci, who used to work for the ex-president for only 10 days, believes he can't come to terms with not being in the White House for the second time.

Donald Trump recently gave a last-minute press conference.

"He spent the whole time talking about fearmongering. He was talking about fear in the economy, fear of crime, it's a very fear-based approach. I don't think any strategist working with him agrees with what he's doing right now. They are sitting there cringing. He's sitting there saying, 'We're flailing, so I am going to show you how its done, I am going to ask to the press, speak unhinged for 40 minutes to an hour and I am going to set everybody straight on what we're doing.' It's not working. If I am a Democratic strategist, please let him go on for another two hours — let him unwind himself. The Harris campaign is actually very smart here saying a little about this and fact-checking things related to Israel," Scaramucci told CNN after he gave an impromptu press conference in early August.

Donald Trump will be sentenced in September.

"That is a frustrated — and believe it or not, frightened Donald Trump. He's looking at the poll numbers. It's a big tell when he does the accordion thing and tells you how great he's doing in the polls — that is a big tell for him. He's not doing well in the polls. He knows that, and that's another big lie that he is saying from that podium. Let him keep talking and he'll dig a bigger hole for himself. People will remember, 'I don't really want to go back to what was going on in this country in 2017 to January 2021,'" he added.

