Melania Trump Issues First Statement After Husband Donald's 'Heinous' Assassination Attempt: 'We're on the Brink of Devastating Change'
Melania Trump has spoken out after Donald Trump's attempted assassination.
The former First Lady shared a message on her social media platforms addressing what took place at the Pennsylvania rally.
"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she said in her statement, calling what took place a "heinous" act. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."
"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings," Melania added.
"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion, his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband's life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times," the mother-of-one explained.
"The winds of change have arrived," Melania noted. "For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide — thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family."
- Donald Trump Critics Joke Wife Melania Is 'Consulting Her Divorce Lawyer' After Notable Absence From Miami Rally
- Melania Trump Secures Deal With Husband Donald to Not Resume 24/7 First Lady Duties If He Is to Win the 2024 Election
- 'I Do Not Expect to See Her': Melania Trump Likely to Skip Husband's Debate, Claims Maggie Haberman
As OK! previously reported, Donald gave his own statement about the shocking situation. "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he wrote on Truth Social.
"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," the convicted felon added. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," the businessman continued. "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"
OK! FULL COVERAGE:
Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'
TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Says He 'Felt the Bullet Ripping Through My Skin' in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt
NATION PRAYS: President Joe Biden Declares 'We Cannot Be Like This' After Trump Assassination Attempt, Says 'We Must Unite as One Nation'
Donald Trump Eyewitness Speaks: I Saw the Assassin Crawling Across the Roof
Donald Trump Raises Fist in Defiance After Shocking Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally: See Photos and Video
Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania
VIDEO: Secret Service-Led Donald Trump Motorcade Speeds Away After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally
2 Believed Dead Including Suspect: Watch Videos of Bloodied Donald Trump Being Rushed Off Stage After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally
Donald Trump May Have Been Shot at Pennsylvania Rally, Secret Service Confirms Shooter Was Neutralized