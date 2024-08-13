Donald Trump's Shoulder Pads Torn Apart as Ex-Prez Shows Them Off During Elon Musk Interview: 'Icon of Classlessness'

Donald Trump's fashion sense is being called into question!

While taking an interview with Elon Musk on Monday, August 12, the internet had a field day when they looked at Trump's suit in some photos, which were posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In one of the pictures, Trump's shoulder pads stuck out like a sore thumb.

"Look at the shoulder pads on the jacket tonight! Guy thinks he playing middle linebacker!" Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the picture.