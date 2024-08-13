OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Shoulder Pads Torn Apart as Ex-Prez Shows Them Off During Elon Musk Interview: 'Icon of Classlessness'

donald trump shoulder pads
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's shoulder pads were torn apart while he participated in an interview with Elon Musk.

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's fashion sense is being called into question!

While taking an interview with Elon Musk on Monday, August 12, the internet had a field day when they looked at Trump's suit in some photos, which were posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In one of the pictures, Trump's shoulder pads stuck out like a sore thumb.

"Look at the shoulder pads on the jacket tonight! Guy thinks he playing middle linebacker!" Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the picture.

ron filipkowski tweets donald trump shoulder pads
Source: @RONFILIPKOWSKI/X

Donald Trump was ridiculed for wearing shoulder pads.

Others also weighed in on the fashion faux pas.

One person wrote, "Donald's suits are all from the 1980s. Baggy pants and shoulder pads. Like a walk-on playing a realtor on Dynasty," while another said, "He also thinks it's the '80s."

A third person said, "Trump is an icon of classlessness," while another added, "[The] '80s called and they don't want them back."

donald trump shoulder pads
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was recently interviewed by Elon Musk.

As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump's clothing has been called out.

In June, he was brutally mocked for wearing a loose suit while giving a speech.

"With all the people he’s fired over the years, his tailor still keeps their job somehow," Filipkowski captioned the video.

One person wrote, "I’ve never seen someone with money wear such c------ wrinkly unkempt clothing. That particular shade of blue is rather horrid as well," while another said, "I’ve decided he only owns that one suit and I don’t want to think about what it must smell like at this point #TrumpIsAFelon."

"He has to hide the diaper outline," a third person quipped, while a fourth joked, "Dude just walks around in some flowing curtains."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump shoulder pads
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously wore loose pants.

Trump, who is running for president in the 2024 election, made headlines for his odd interview with Musk.

As OK! previously reported, he appeared to slur his words, causing concern. Trump appeared to sound strange while saying the words "millions" and "silencing."

However, when Trump's spokesperson Steven Cheung was asked by the BBC about the slurring, he said, "Must be your hearing."

donald trump lisp slur words concern elon musk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was accused of slurring during the interview with the billionaire.

Meanwhile, some doctors believe there's more to the story when it comes to Trump's health.

According to Ben Michaelis, a clinical psychologist who has carried out cognitive assessments for the New York Supreme Court, he thinks it's unusual that Trump jumps from topic to topic while speaking. “There’s reasonable evidence suggestive of forms of dementia,” he said. “The reduction in complexity of sentences and vocabulary does lead you to a certain picture of cognitive diminishment.”

“Tangentiality certainly amped up and it’s difficult to follow him,” Michaelis pointed out. “You’d expect some cognitive diminishment of course, he’s 78 years old — if he was your grandfather you wouldn’t expect anything different. He just happens to be running for president.”

