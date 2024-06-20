Donald Trump Rages Against 'Democrat-Leaning' Fox News Polls as Joe Biden Inches Ahead Before First Presidential Debate
Donald Trump wasn't happy about the results of a recent Fox News poll that showed President Joe Biden slowly pulling ahead.
Although the ex-prez had been up by one point in May, this month's results revealed that Biden is leading by two points — 48 percent side with Trump and 50 percent with the current president. According to the poll, Independents also now prefer Biden to Trump by 9 points. The 81-year-old further leads with Black voters at 73 percent.
The poll later listed the top two voter issues as "the future of American democracy and the economy," followed by "stability and normalcy" and finally "immigration and health care."
On Thursday, June 20, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to rage against the findings.
"The latest Fox News poll is TRASH! They used a biased, Democrat-leaning sample of voters, polling more Biden 2020 voters than Trump 2020 voters to skew the results in favor of Crooked Joe," he wrote, failing to provide proof of his accusations.
The embattled politician claimed he was "leading BIG in virtually every other poll," including swing states such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. He also argued that the report on the key issues in the 2024 election was not accurate.
"The #1 issue in this Country is not protecting democracy," he raged. "It is INFLATION and IMMIGRATION!"
"If it is protecting democracy, Trump is your best choice," he continued. "Because Crooked Joe Biden is the greatest threat to democracy in history with his Open Border and weaponization of our justice system against his political opponent, ME!"
"Fox News polls have never treated me, or MAGA, fairly!" he alleged. "Don't worry, we will WIN!!! Fox News should get rid of Paul Ryan, and get a new Pollster, but they won’t…"
This comes after Trump wildly suggested he would try to lose the June 27 debate to keep Biden on the Democratic ticket.
"I’ll make sure he stays," he said during an interview with Steve Gruber. "I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that."
Trump critics immediately took to social media to mock the former POTUS for allegedly coming up with excuses for why he might perform badly at the highly-anticipated event.
"I suspect Trump knows he is going to get destroyed in the debate," one user wrote. Another pointed out, "Clearly a narcissist would decide to lose a presidential debate on purpose. I think we can state with a high degree of confidence that Trump will do whatever he can to skip the debates."
Fox News reported the poll results.