Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Complaining About the State of the Economy Despite Wall Street Breaking Records

According to recent polling, over 50% of Americans think the economy is getting worse despite months of growth.

Biden’s overall approval rating stands at 41% in a new CNN poll. The number hasn't really moved more than a point since spring earlier this year. However, the president's approval dropped to 37% when Americans assess his handling of the economy and dips as low as 30% when asked about his handling of inflation.

Among political independents, a mere 26% approve of the Biden administration's handling of inflation.

