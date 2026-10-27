Donald Trump Confronted by Heckler Who Shouts 'Shove That Ballroom Up Your Fat' Butt During Midterms Rally
Oct. 27 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
In a recent pattern, President Donald Trump was heckled at a Mississippi midterms rally Monday, October 26, this time by a protester unimpressed with his White House renovations.
Trump was interrupted by an individual who shouted, "Shove that ballroom up your fat a--!”
The POTUS was speaking in support of Republican candidates, including Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, when the protester screamed the profanity-laced insult over the crowd.
“At the last — in the last short period of time, we took in over a million jobs. Over a million jobs! I say, ‘I can’t help Cindy Hyde-Smith any better than that.’ I don’t have to stay up here any longer, and what I’ve been doing in the past is walking off the stage to the consternation...” Trump said as the heckler interrupted.
The September jobs report showed that the U.S. economy added just 29,000 jobs, falling short of economists' expectations while the unemployment rate edged up to 4.2 percent.
The heckler's comment directly referenced Trump's highly controversial White House ballroom renovation project.
Inside the White House Renovations
The construction project, which involved demolishing the White House's East Wing to make room for a massive addition, has faced widespread public backlash, escalating cost projections and ongoing legal battles over congressional approval.
As the arena filled with boos from the crowd, Trump paused his speech, swatted his hand dismissively and repeatedly told the protester, "Oh, go home. Go home. Go home.”
Trump claimed, without providing evidence, that the heckler was a paid operative.
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Donald Trump Claims Hecklers Are Paid Protestors
“You know they’re paid protesters? They get paid $250 by — they think it’s [George] Soros — and they ruin their lives because now they get booked. Now they get booked. We don’t usually press it too hard, but isn’t that terrible?” he spewed.
Security quickly escorted the unidentified heckler out of the venue, and the crowd drowned out the disruption by chanting "USA! USA!" before Trump resumed his speech.
“I was just at the punchline, talking about, ‘And our country must have a beautiful, pristine — it’s a symbol, the White House. The symbol of our ... These people are sick,” he sneered.
Barack Obama Joked About the Renovation
According to a national poll conducted by The Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos, 56 percent of Americans oppose Trump’s White House ballroom project.
Former President Barack Obama joked that Trump has "got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory" during a midterm campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio.