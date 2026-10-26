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Donald Trump Fires Back at 'Grossly Incompetent' Barack Obama in Late-Night Truth Social Rant After Ex-President Draws Massive Crowd at Ohio Midterm Rally

Image of Abdul El-Sayed, Donald Trump, and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Abdul El-Sayed and Barack Obama appear to have gotten under Donald Trump's skin.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

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Once again, Donald Trump appears to have been up all night thinking about Barack Obama.

The president fired back at former President Barack Obama after the 44th president took several jabs at him while addressing a packed crowd over the weekend, turning to Truth Social shortly before 1 a.m. on October 25 to unleash his response. The late-night post came amid renewed attention on Trump's recent comments about other people's appearances.

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'Obama Was a Grossly Incompetent President!'

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Image of Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama spoke to a packed house over the weekend.

“Obama was a grossly incompetent President!” he declared. “He paid off Iran with $Billions, and gave them a road to a Nuclear Weapon. He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost.”

He went on to attack Abdul El-Sayed, whose Michigan Senate campaign Obama is supporting.

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'He's a Fake Doctor'

Image of Abdul El-Sayed.
Source: MEGA

Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed was the target of much of Trump's criticism.

“Now he’s campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP, and he is going to lose, also,” insisted Trump. “He’s a Fake Doctor, who runs what is considered to be the WORST CLINIC IN AMERICA.”

There is no evidence for any of these assertions. El-Sayed holds a medical degree from Columbia University and does not run a clinic. He has consistently denied supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, most notably when a paid political consultant tried to land a gotcha moment at a town hall meeting. The accusation was also met with awkward silence at a Trump rally over the weekend.

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'I Won Michigan, BIG'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appears to have once again spent a lot of time on his phone thinking about Barack Obama.

Trump continued, and at least this time didn’t mix up a campaign event with a court case: “I won Michigan, BIG, have brought back the Car Industry, the Air Force Base, and everything else. Also, more jobs than ever before. Michigan doesn’t want an arrogant, Open Borders, Fake Doctor, Jihadist, whose reputation will only get worse as more information is revealed - And there’s plenty. VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS! He will never let you down! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

'How's That War Going?'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had plenty to say about Barack Obama early Sunday morning.

Trump was responding to Obama’s first campaign rally speech of the 2026 midterms, in which Obama leveled quite a few barbs at Trump’s administration, including the Iran war and Trump’s habit of redecorating.

“How’s that war going?” Obama joked. “He should be on HGTV. He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

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