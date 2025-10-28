'Confused' Donald Trump Trolled for Looking 'Completely Lost' as He's Guided Around Room by Japan's Prime Minister: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's trip to Japan has sparked fresh mockery of the president. On Tuesday, October 28, a video went viral of Trump being guided around a room inside of Tokyo's Akasaka Palace by Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi — who took office less than one week before the U.S. commander-in-chief's visit. While in the gorgeous ballroom, Trump was greeted by an honor guard and serenaded by an accompanying band as Takaichi instructed him to walk around the room's perimeter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump visited Tokyo's Akasaka Palace with Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.

At the start of the video, Takaichi could be seen standing beside Trump during a presentation by Japan’s Self-Defense Force. Upon its completion, she stepped down from a platform and motioned for the Republican politician to walk in front of her. Things seemed to get a bit awkward after Trump reached the band, however, as he stopped in his tracks to stare and listen while the prime minister attempted to get him to keep moving. He then reached an American flag and saluted it before Takaichi continued to extend her hand and motioned for him to proceed. After walking past his own delegation, Trump finally made it back to the platform.

Article continues below advertisement

White House Enraged After Video of Donald Trump Goes Viral

Why didn't you share the full video, dumbass?pic.twitter.com/HDFazCabPt https://t.co/pDCTx9mUqr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 28, 2025 Source: @RapidResponse47/X Donald Trump was guided around a room by Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi

The White House's rapid response account had a fiery reaction after a video of the interaction went viral online. "Why didn't you share the full video, dumba--?" the White House asked Acyn Torabi, a senior digital editor for MeidasTouch.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Troll White House Over Donald Trump's Appearance in Japan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Donald Trump saluted the American flag during the U.S.-Japan summit meeting.

Except critics were quick to clap back at the White House, with one person insisting: "All the full video does is make him look worse. You should have thanked them for only sharing a small part!" "The full video is worse," another individual similarly stated, as a third hater snubbed, "What’s the difference? It just shows the guards also trying to walk grandpa."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, appeared friendly during their visit.

Some people were bothered by their choice in language, with someone ridiculing: "The 'official" White House account calling people dumba--? Who runs this? A 17-year-old boy?" "YIKES: Watch Donald Trump get guided through a ballroom by the Japanese prime minister. He’s completely lost. Maybe this explains why Trump got an MRI scan recently," a fifth critic declared, referring to the president's recent evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA Fans Jump to Donald Trump's Defense

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was trolled for looking confused during the Japan-U.S. summit meeting.