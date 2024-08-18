Donald Trump Slammed for Being 'Boring AF' After Supporter Is Caught Sleeping During His Pennsylvania Rally: Photo
Donald Trump can’t even get his biggest fans to listen anymore!
On Saturday, August 17, a photo from the former president’s Pennsylvania rally, where a viewer was visibly knocked out, went viral.
In the still, the onlooker had his head back and eyes closed as the 78-year-old rambled on to the crowd.
In response to the snap, the public slammed Trump for his boring and repetitive remarks.
“Trump speeches are boring af!” one user penned, while another pointed out, “And everyone else in the background looks so bored they're fighting to stay awake.”
“Bigly boring. Same old stale negativity and pessimism… lies and fear-mongering… insults and grievances… lather, rinse, repeat,” a third dissed, as a fourth noted, “Bro needs to update his material, he's been touring with essentially the same act since 2015.”
One more referenced the many reports that claim the father-of-five smells bad, writing, “It’s also possible that he passed out due to the stench coming from Trump.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump has faced tons of backlash recently, including scathing attacks on his appearance.
After a close-up image of Trump’s face was posted online, trolls took time to bash the Republican’s overly bronzed face.
“That's not a pretty picture,” someone penned, while another stated, “Oh man, now I'm gonna have nightmares tonight.”
“His face looks like the surface of the moon covered in bronzer,” a user slammed, as one more said, “D--- dude, that's way too close. But you can see how really old he is. Scary.”
The intense backlash Trump has received comes at a very vulnerable time for the former reality TV star, as he has been down in some important 2024 presidential polls against newcomer Kamala Harris.
Former staffer Anthony Scaramucci claimed the politician has been spiraling over the possibility of being defeated in November.
"Trump psychologically is coming to grips with losing this election. He is growing darker as a result of it. Will be a rough 81 days," he stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Additionally, Republican political consultant Tim Miller also spoke about Trump’s current position in the race.
"You just think about the last three weeks — he survives this assassination attempt, he believes, remember the discourse around the RNC, they believed they were on a glide path to victory, and that was a coronation-type event," he shared.
"And so he has this near-death experience, he thinks that he's on path to becoming the President of the United States again for the second time. In three weeks time he is now on maybe a closer path to jail than he is to the presidency," Miller confessed.