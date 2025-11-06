Politics President's Latest Flub Goes Viral! Donald Trump Confuses South America and South Africa in Rambling Speech Amid Dementia Rumors Source: mega Donald Trump embarrassingly confused South America and South Africa during a speech in Miami on Wednesday, November 5. Allie Fasanella Nov. 6 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

In an awkward moment during a speech in Miami on Wednesday, November 5, Donald Trump mixed up South America and South Africa. During a rant about communism, the president, 79, expressed sympathy for Miami citizens for dealing with an influx of Cuban immigrants who fled to the city to escape the communist Castro regime — but he confused South America with South Africa, fumbling his words yet again amid ongoing claims he's not mentally fit to lead. "For generations, Miami has been a haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa,” he said at the American Business Forum.

Source: mega Donald Trump fumbled his words at the American Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday, November 5.

Trump: "For generations Miami has been a haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa. I mean, if you take a look at what's going on in parts of South Africa. Look at South Africa, what's going on. Look at South America, what's going on. You know, we have a G20… pic.twitter.com/OfxvmKXBFs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump confused South Africa with South America during a speech in Miami.

Source: mega Donald Trump bashed South Africa during his speech.

The commander-in-chief then started ranting about his problems with South Africa. When he seemingly realized his blunder, he mentioned South America again before going back in on the African nation. "If you take a look at what is going on in parts of South Africa. Look at what is going on in South Africa. Look at South America, what’s going on. We have a G20 meeting in South Africa. South Africa shouldn’t even be in the Gs anymore.”

Source: mega It was reported on Thursday, October 30, that the U.S. is cutting the number of refugees it will accept.

Trump's latest flub comes after it was announced last Thursday, October 30, that the U.S. would be slashing the number of refugees it admits and prioritizing white South Africans. The New York Times reported that the Trump administration will be "rejecting thousands of people fleeing war and persecution while reserving the record-low number of slots for mostly white Afrikaner South Africans."

Donald Trump Continues to Face Persistent Dementia Rumors

Source: mega Rumors that Donald Trump has dementia have been ramping up recently.

The former real estate mogul's Miami mix-up is just the most recent occurrence in which he's gotten confused and misspoke. During a Fox & Friends appearance on Friday, September 12, Trump mistakenly claimed to have ended a war that did not exist. Subsequently, during his 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, November 2, he whipped out a list of wars he's proclaiming to have "solved." Moreover, he declared that you need to show ID at grocery stores and gas stations during another recent address in which he went off on a tangent about voters. The president said, "All we want is voter ID...You go to a grocery store, you have to give ID, you go to gas station, you give ID...but for voting, they want no voter ID."