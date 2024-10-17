NBC Exec Apologizes for Turning Donald Trump Into a 'Household Name' With 'The Apprentice': 'I Helped Create a Monster'

"I want to apologize to America. I helped create a monster," he wrote. "To sell the show, we created the narrative that Trump was a super-successful businessman who lived like royalty. That was the conceit of the show."

Miller admitted that at best, their work was an "exaggeration," and at worst, it was a "false narrative" that implied he was more successful than he actually was. Prior to the show, Trump declared bankruptcy four times. According to Miller, he did so "at least twice more during his 14 seasons hosting."