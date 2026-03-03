or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Donald Trump
OK LogoHEALTH

Donald Trump Attempts to Hide Neck Rash During Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House as Health Rumors Mount

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to try to conceal his rash on his neck during the Medal of Honor ceremony on March 2.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appeared to try to conceal his rash on his neck during the Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on March 2.

  • The president, 79, wore a white-collared shirt and his usual black suit, which partially concealed the bruise-like discoloration on his neck.

    • Article continues below advertisement

    Donald Trump Seemed to Have a Scab on His Neck

    Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
    image of Donald Trump
    Source: MEGA

    Donald Trump's neck looked red and scabby at the event.

    The politician's neck was red and scabby, with the rash seeming to spread from behind his ear to the back of his head.

    White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella told People in a statement about the contusion, saying: "President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor."

    Article continues below advertisement
    Source: @atrupar/X
    Article continues below advertisement

    White House Staff Have Addressed His Frequent Bruising

    image of Donald Trump
    Source: MEGA

    The president often uses makeup to cover his hand bruises.

    He continued: "The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."

    Trump also had a bruise on his right hand, which had a layer of makeup slapped on. His rash on his neck added to public concern over his health, as he has frequently been seen with dark markings on his hands in recent months.

    White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously addressed his lesions, stating: "President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day."

    MORE ON:
    Donald Trump

    Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

    Article continues below advertisement

    image of Donald Trump
    Source: MEGA

    Donald Trump was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025.

    "President Trump is a man of the people," she added. "His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

    Trump was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025 after his legs appeared swollen.

  • According to Barbabella, the issue was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation caused by frequent handshaking and aspirin use,” the latter being part of a routine cardiovascular prevention regimen.

    • Donald Trump Once Noted He Takes Aspirin for His Heart

    image of Donald Trump
    Source: MEGA

    The POTUS has also been battling dementia concerns recently.

    Trump further discussed his health with The Wall Street Journal in an interview published in January, saying he pops an aspirin when needed.

    "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart," he said. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"

    The profile noted that Trump takes 325mg of aspirin a day, even though 81mg is the actual recommended dosage for a healthy heart.

    The New York native has also been battling dementia concerns recently, with him appearing to fall asleep repeatedly during official meetings.

    More From OK! Magazine

      About OK!

      About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

      CONTACT OK!

      Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

      SUBSCRIBE

      Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
      Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

      Privacy & Legal

      Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
      OK! Logo

      © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.