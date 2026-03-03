Donald Trump Attempts to Hide Neck Rash During Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House as Health Rumors Mount

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump appeared to try to conceal his rash on his neck during the Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on March 2. The president, 79, wore a white-collared shirt and his usual black suit, which partially concealed the bruise-like discoloration on his neck.

Donald Trump Seemed to Have a Scab on His Neck

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's neck looked red and scabby at the event.

The politician's neck was red and scabby, with the rash seeming to spread from behind his ear to the back of his head. White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella told People in a statement about the contusion, saying: "President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor."

whoa -- this is new. Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today in addition to his disfigured hand



(Saul Loeb/Getty) pic.twitter.com/H3PbltNCAE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

White House Staff Have Addressed His Frequent Bruising

Source: MEGA The president often uses makeup to cover his hand bruises.

He continued: "The president is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks." Trump also had a bruise on his right hand, which had a layer of makeup slapped on. His rash on his neck added to public concern over his health, as he has frequently been seen with dark markings on his hands in recent months. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously addressed his lesions, stating: "President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025.

"President Trump is a man of the people," she added. "His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day." Trump was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025 after his legs appeared swollen. According to Barbabella, the issue was “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation caused by frequent handshaking and aspirin use,” the latter being part of a routine cardiovascular prevention regimen.

Donald Trump Once Noted He Takes Aspirin for His Heart

Source: MEGA The POTUS has also been battling dementia concerns recently.