Donald Trump's Wildest Claims and Craziest Rants So Far in 2023

Donald Trump once bragged about having the "best words" in an infamous quote from his 2016 presidential campaign, but when it comes to his social media and tell-all interviews, the controversial ex-prez has made a name for himself for going on wild, insult-ridden rants.

From mocking rivals for their weight, looks and political leanings to slamming critics for daring to speak out against him, Trump may have all the words, but they're not always the most well-chosen ones.