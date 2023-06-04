Donald Trump's Wildest Claims and Craziest Rants So Far in 2023
Donald Trump once bragged about having the "best words" in an infamous quote from his 2016 presidential campaign, but when it comes to his social media and tell-all interviews, the controversial ex-prez has made a name for himself for going on wild, insult-ridden rants.
From mocking rivals for their weight, looks and political leanings to slamming critics for daring to speak out against him, Trump may have all the words, but they're not always the most well-chosen ones.
Trump started off the year on Tuesday, January 10, by slamming current President Joe Biden's efforts to combat the alleged border crisis, going on a bizarre rant claiming that he'd "fixed" the country's immigration issues during his presidency and that he had Mexican Soldiers "guarding our Border for free."
“Biden has allowed the cartels to destroy the Border," he declared. "And I'll destroy the cartels!"
In February, the 76-year-old took bragging about his political prowess to the next level, claiming that he has such a "good relationship" with Vladimir Putin that the Russian president "never ever would have gone into Ukraine" if he had been POTUS at the time.
But Trump hasn't kept his bold claims to politics. Days before Rihanna was scheduled to take the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the embattled businessman slammed the "Rude Boy" singer as having "NO TALENT."
A week later, he dubbed her performance an "EPIC FAIL" and the "single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history."
On Thursday, March 30, a grand jury voted to indict Trump in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election. It was revealed days later that he'd been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents, making him the first president to have ever been charged with a crime. However, Trump slammed the allegations, claiming he was "the most honest and honorable man in the world."
"Nobody in history has ever been through the scrutiny that I have," he argued in a social media update. "8 years, 11 million pages: no errors, no affair, no misdemeanor, no crime, no case!"
That same day, he also tore apart Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for taking the time to investigate his business dealings despite New York's rising crime statistics, raging that now, Bragg could "tell his Trump hating wife and friends that he is going after the very successful 45th President of the United States."
Trump's tirades continued in April when he warned his supporters that "we have to save our country" because it is "going to hell," before comparing the United States to a third world country.
On April 11, the politician also sparked confusion after telling a puzzled Tucker Carlson that "nuclear warming" was the "biggest problem we have in the whole world."
Trump yet again compared the the U.S. to a third world country and claimed the ongoing legal cases against him were nothing more than election interference in a furious, all-caps social media post penned in mid May.
"I WAS BEING FRAMED BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ. NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOXES HOAX, THE 'PERFECT' PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN D.A., AND THE NEW YORK STATE A.G. SCAM. WHAT A GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE DOJ IN WASHINGTON," he wrote.
"IT’S JAMES COMEY AND THE SLEAZEBAGS ALL OVER AGAIN," he continued at the time. "THEY ARE PLAYING ELECTION INTERFERENCE IN 2024 THROUGH ILLEGAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, IN PARTICULAR YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME. THESE ARE CHEATING LOWLIFES, BUT WE WILL WIN. OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!"
In addition to being indicted for allegedly falsifying business records and being investigated for a plethora of classified documents being found at his Mar-a-Lago resort last August, Trump had been fiercely fighting a civil suit hedged against him by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s.
On Tuesday, May, 9, the father-of-five was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation — and he has continued to defame the ex-journalist ever since.
Trump called Carroll a "liar", a "disgrace" and a "wack job" in the weeks following the jury's decision, insisting the lawsuit was a "scam."
"I don’t know E. Jean Carroll, I never met her or touched her," he wrote via Truth Social on May 23. "I wouldn’t want to know or touch her, I never abused her or raped her or took her to a dressing room 25 years ago in a crowded department store where the doors are LOCKED, she has no idea when, or did anything else to her, except deny her Fake, Made Up Story, that she wrote in a book. IT NEVER HAPPENED, IS A TOTAL SCAM, UNFAIR TRIAL!"
At CNN's Town Hall, he continued to make fun of the 79-year-old, telling a cheering crowd, “What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room, OK?”
Trump has also been relentlessly attacking political rival Ron DeSantis, nicknaming him "Meatball Ron", "Shutdown Ron" and "Ron DeSanctimonious" in a series of angry vent sessions.
After the Florida governor announced his intention to run in the 2024 election, Trump took their feud a step further and made unsettling declarations about his alleged friendship with Kim Jong Un.
"Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!)," Trump said on May 24. "yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)."