'Let's Set It Up Right Now': Donald Trump Demands to Debate President Joe Biden at the White House or in New York

“Dear Joe, now that you’ve committed to debate on the ratings-challenged Howard Stern Show, let’s set it up right now,” the 77-year-old said in a video posted to Truth Social on Thursday, May 9. “I’m ready to go anywhere that you are. We could do it in D.C., even pinpoint the White House, or in New York when your radical-left fascists are finished with the election interference against your political opponent, me, because we’re gonna win and we’re gonna win big.”

He continued, “In any event, let’s get it done. The people of our country deserve to know why you have allowed 15 million people in, probably many more than that, into our country from prisons and mental institutions, and terrorists are pouring into our country. They’re invading our country and you’re letting them do it.”