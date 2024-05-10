'Let's Set It Up Right Now': Donald Trump Demands to Debate President Joe Biden at the White House or in New York
Even though Donald Trump avoided all the Republican debates this year, he is ready to take on one person: President Joe Biden.
“Dear Joe, now that you’ve committed to debate on the ratings-challenged Howard Stern Show, let’s set it up right now,” the 77-year-old said in a video posted to Truth Social on Thursday, May 9. “I’m ready to go anywhere that you are. We could do it in D.C., even pinpoint the White House, or in New York when your radical-left fascists are finished with the election interference against your political opponent, me, because we’re gonna win and we’re gonna win big.”
He continued, “In any event, let’s get it done. The people of our country deserve to know why you have allowed 15 million people in, probably many more than that, into our country from prisons and mental institutions, and terrorists are pouring into our country. They’re invading our country and you’re letting them do it.”
While chatting with Howard Stern, Biden, 81, talked about going head-to-head with Trump before the election takes place.
“I’m happy to debate him,” Biden told Howard Stern, adding however that he didn’t know “when.”
Biden came out on top against Trump in the 2020 election, and he claims that if he wins again, the businessman likely won't accept the results.
“The guy is not a Democrat with a small d,” Biden told CNN’s Erin Burnett during a recent interview in Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 8.
“How many court cases do they have, Supreme Court cases? They’ve all said this is a totally legitimate election," he continued. "He may not accept the outcome of the election? I promise you, he won’t. Which is dangerous. You can’t only love your country when you win."
As OK! previously reported, Trump recently spoke with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about the race.
“If everything’s honest, I’d gladly accept the results,” he said. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country. But if everything’s honest, which we anticipate it will be — a lot of changes have been made over the last few years — but if everything’s honest, I will absolutely accept the results.”