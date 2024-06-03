Donald Trump Admits He 'Doesn't Sleep a Lot' and Skips Breakfast Because He's 'Too Anxious' Since Legal Troubles
It's long been rumored Donald Trump gets very little sleep due to his busy daytime schedule and his late-night social media rants that often last until the wee hours of the morning.
On the Sunday, June 2, installment of Fox and Friends Weekend, the embattled former POTUS admitted it was true that stress affects his sleep and eating habits after being asked about his morning routine.
"I don’t sleep a lot," he revealed. "I don’t say that as a badge of courage. You know, a lot of people are ‘I don’t sleep, and oh,’ and they maybe do."
"I rarely eat breakfast. I don’t … it’s funny. I love food, but I don’t necessarily — I’m too anxious," he confessed.
Despite his struggles, he claimed that he really "enjoys life" nonetheless.
"It’s crazy. I shouldn’t enjoy life," he added. "I get indicted, I get impeached, I get… somebody said, ‘How do you live?'" he joked, causing the co-hosts to laugh.
As OK! previously reported, Trump became from the first former president in U.S. history to be criminally charged when a grand jury voted to indict him for falsifying business documents in March 2023.
He was indicted for a second time in June 2023 for allegedly mishandling classified documents after federal agents discovered a number of confidential files at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
The 77-year-old was indicted for a second and third time in August 2023 on charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in D.C. and in Georgia.
His charges include but are not limited to: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote, racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
On Thursday, May 30, Trump became the first former POTUS to be convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 11.