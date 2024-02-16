Donald Trump Whines AI Photos Emphasizing His Weight Are 'Despicable' Despite History of Calling Rivals 'Fat Pigs'
Donald Trump has a long history of branding his political rivals and other people he doesn't like with demeaning nicknames, but the embattled ex-prez wasn't happy when he discovered altered photos of himself that made it look like he weighed more than he allegedly does.
The 77-year-old took to his Truth Social platform and shared a series of photos — one that emphasized his belly that he claimed was edited and three others he said were real.
"The Fake News used Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) to create the picture on the top left," he wrote on Friday, February 16. "These are despicable people, but everyone knows that."
"The other pictures are me hitting Golf balls today to show the difference," he added. "Sadly, in our Country, Fake News is all you get!"
However, Trump has a long history of making petty digs about his critics and political opponents' weight and appearances. He once called Rosie O'Donnell a "fat pig," dubbed Ariana Huffington a "dog" and insisted she was "ugly both inside and out!"
He also suggested Hillary Clinton didn't have the right presidential "look."
During the 2016 election campaign, Clinton called out the controversial politician for his behavior toward women.
"[This is] someone who has said pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers, who has said women don't deserve equal pay unless they do as good a job as men," she continued at the time. "And one of the worst things he said was about a woman in a beauty contest ... he called this woman ‘Miss Piggy.’ Then he called her ‘Miss Housekeeping,’ because she was Latina."
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly also questioned Trump on his "disparaging comments about women's looks" during a 2015 debate. "You once told a contestant on Celebrity Apprentice it would be a pretty picture to see her on her knees," she said. "Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president, and how will you answer the charge from Hillary Clinton, who was likely to be the Democratic nominee, that you are part of the war on women?"
Trump replied by arguing that a "big problem this country has is being politically correct."
Trump also took several jabs at former opponent Chris Christie's weight in summer 2023.
While speaking to a crowd of supporters at a rally, Trump quipped that Christie was "eating right now" and "can't be bothered" which prompted a man in the audience to shout out the words "fat pig."
"Sir, please do not call him a fat pig," Trump playfully scolded. "I'm trying to be nice. Don't call him a fat pig. You can't do it. Now, because you're not allowed to do that, and therefore, we're not going to do it. We want to be very civil, right?