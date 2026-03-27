Married Donald Trump Jokes This Is the 'End' of My 'Political Career' as He Gushes Over Dana Perino in Awkward Exchange
March 27 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump ignored pressing questions about famine in Iran from a Fox News host as he veered off subject in an awkwardly flirty foray into her appearance, before joking that the comments could end his political career.
Trump has repeatedly used the word "beautiful" to describe women while jokingly remarking that saying so is "politically incorrect" and could "end [his] political career," and did just that during a call-in interview on Thursday, March 26, to The Five.
“I think it is alarming that we have not been able to see or hear from any of the Iranian people, and I imagine that is because their internet is shut down, and I think there is some general worry about them,” co-host Dana Perino said, adding, “Do you have any insight as to how they are doing? Do they have drinking water? Do they have food?”
Avoiding the subject completely, the POTUS replied, “But first, you remember when we had lunch years ago in the base of Trump Tower when it was a brand-new building?”
Perino awkwardly answered, saying, “A long time ago.”
“And you haven’t changed. You have not changed. I’m not allowed to say this… It’s the end of my political career. But you may be even better looking,” Trump said.
He continued, adding, “So I don’t know what you’re doing… But I will not say that because it will end my political career. You’re not allowed to say a woman is beautiful anymore. You know that Jesse [Watters]? You have to be careful.
Social media users were aghast at the comments, with one posting on X, “Dana Perino asks President Trump, ‘Do you have any insight into how the Iranian people are doing? Do they have drinking water? Food?’ He responds with shameless flirting and talks about how good-looking she is. Remember the Epstein Files, nothing has changed.”
This isn't the first time the POTUS, whom a judge confirmed did rape writer E. Jean Carroll, talked about women’s looks.
In a March Women’s History Month event at the White House, the 79-year-old, who has been accused of horrific crimes in the Jeffrey Epstein files, told the audience, "I'm not allowed to use the word 'beautiful,' but I'm using it anyway. Usually, it's the end of your political career.”
During a March Cabinet meeting, he turned to Attorney General Pam Bondi and remarked, "Look at Pam. I would never say she was beautiful because that would be the end of my political career.”
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At an October 2025 summit, Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a "beautiful young woman," adding, "Now, if you use the word beautiful in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances.”
During a July 2025 peace signing ceremony, Trump called an Angolan reporter "beautiful" both inside and out, noting that his press secretary had advised him against such comments for being "politically incorrect.”
At several rallies, he has paused to compliment women in the crowd or on his staff, such as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while reiterating that he is "not allowed" to say it.
On October 7, 2016, one month before the presidential election, The Washington Post published a video and article about then-presidential candidate Trump and television host Billy Bush having a lewd conversation about women.
Trump and Bush were on a bus on their way to film an episode of Access Hollywood.
In the now infamous video, Trump described his attempt to seduce a married woman and indicated he might start kissing a woman that he and Bush were about to meet. He added, "I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything ... Grab 'em by the p----. You can do anything."
Despite that, he went on to be elected president of the United States twice.