Politics Married Donald Trump Jokes This Is the 'End' of My 'Political Career' as He Gushes Over Dana Perino in Awkward Exchange Source: MEGA Donald Trump joked about the end of his political career after commenting on how beautiful Fox News host Dana Perino looked. Lesley Abravanel March 27 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump ignored pressing questions about famine in Iran from a Fox News host as he veered off subject in an awkwardly flirty foray into her appearance, before joking that the comments could end his political career. Trump has repeatedly used the word "beautiful" to describe women while jokingly remarking that saying so is "politically incorrect" and could "end [his] political career," and did just that during a call-in interview on Thursday, March 26, to The Five. “I think it is alarming that we have not been able to see or hear from any of the Iranian people, and I imagine that is because their internet is shut down, and I think there is some general worry about them,” co-host Dana Perino said, adding, “Do you have any insight as to how they are doing? Do they have drinking water? Do they have food?”

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“Do you have any insight into how the Iranian people are doing? Do they have drinking water? Food?”



TRUMP: “Remember when we had lunch? You may be even better looking now.” pic.twitter.com/IT40BaatEH — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 26, 2026 Source: @TheTNHoller/X

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Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Donald Trump recalled their lunch together back in the day.

Avoiding the subject completely, the POTUS replied, “But first, you remember when we had lunch years ago in the base of Trump Tower when it was a brand-new building?” Perino awkwardly answered, saying, “A long time ago.” “And you haven’t changed. You have not changed. I’m not allowed to say this… It’s the end of my political career. But you may be even better looking,” Trump said. He continued, adding, “So I don’t know what you’re doing… But I will not say that because it will end my political career. You’re not allowed to say a woman is beautiful anymore. You know that Jesse [Watters]? You have to be careful.

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Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Donald Trump typically calls women 'beautiful.'

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously called a reporter 'beautiful.'

At an October 2025 summit, Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a "beautiful young woman," adding, "Now, if you use the word beautiful in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances.” During a July 2025 peace signing ceremony, Trump called an Angolan reporter "beautiful" both inside and out, noting that his press secretary had advised him against such comments for being "politically incorrect.” At several rallies, he has paused to compliment women in the crowd or on his staff, such as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while reiterating that he is "not allowed" to say it.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is married to Melania.