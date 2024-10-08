or
'Painful to Watch': Donald Trump Slammed for Dancing to 'Y.M.C.A' at October 7 Remembrance Event

Photo of Donald Trump at podium.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said the Hamas attacks wouldn't have happened if he had been POTUS.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

Donald Trump hosted a "remembrance event" honoring the lives of the people who were killed or taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023, at his Doral Golf Club in Florida.

However, the former president faced backlash after many felt the celebratory tone and dance music closing out the somber event was disrespectful.

Source: @MeidasTouch/X

At the end of his speech, "Y.M.C.A" by the Village People played loudly as Trump chatted with people on stage, pumped his fists and did a little dance for the crowd on his way out.

One X user wrote, "The Trump campaign turned a solemn remembrance into a disco party. Not one of them is well. It’s painful to watch," and a second person chimed in, "The families of the hostages and the people that lost their lives have to be horrified."

donald trump slammed dancing ymca october remembrance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump did a small dance to 'Y.M.C.A.' at the October 7 remembrance event.

A third critic added, "He's always been inappropriate but this takes him down the lowest rung."

Another user said, "I just got home from an October 7th remembrance event. We sang Hatikvah, said prayers, listened to the words of hostage family members, and chanted the Mourner's Kaddish. Oddly enough they weren't playing 70s disco music. #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice."

Donald Trump

donald trump slammed dancing ymca october remembrance
Source: MEGA

Some social media users found Donald Trump's behavior 'inappropriate.'

During the event, Trump claimed that the October 7 attacks would have never happened if he'd been president at the time.

"We will never let the horrors of October 7 be repeated," he continued. "We will have peace in the Middle East. We will have strength and resilience. And we will have a very powerful and strong Israel. And I will be with you all the way."

donald trump slammed dancing ymca october remembrance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump complained Jewish people were supposedly not showing him enough support on 'The Hugh Hewitt Show.'

As OK! previously reported, Trump also recently grumbled to radio host Hugh Hewitt that Jewish people were not showing him as much political support as he thought they should.

"I think that Israel has to do one thing. They have to get smart about Trump, because they don’t back me," he complained on a Monday, October 7, installment of The Hugh Hewitt Show. "I did more for Israel than anybody. I did more for the Jewish people than anybody. And it’s not reciprocal, as they say, not reciprocal."

Hewitt argued that his numbers were "rising" when it came to Jewish-American support, but Trump brushed him off.

"We should have 100 percent," the 78-year-old former POTUS said. "And I’ll never hit that, but we should have 100 percent."

