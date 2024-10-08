'Painful to Watch': Donald Trump Slammed for Dancing to 'Y.M.C.A' at October 7 Remembrance Event
Donald Trump hosted a "remembrance event" honoring the lives of the people who were killed or taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023, at his Doral Golf Club in Florida.
However, the former president faced backlash after many felt the celebratory tone and dance music closing out the somber event was disrespectful.
At the end of his speech, "Y.M.C.A" by the Village People played loudly as Trump chatted with people on stage, pumped his fists and did a little dance for the crowd on his way out.
One X user wrote, "The Trump campaign turned a solemn remembrance into a disco party. Not one of them is well. It’s painful to watch," and a second person chimed in, "The families of the hostages and the people that lost their lives have to be horrified."
A third critic added, "He's always been inappropriate but this takes him down the lowest rung."
Another user said, "I just got home from an October 7th remembrance event. We sang Hatikvah, said prayers, listened to the words of hostage family members, and chanted the Mourner's Kaddish. Oddly enough they weren't playing 70s disco music. #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice."
- Donald Trump Mocked for Pronouncing Hamas as 'Hummus' During Speech Addressing Terrorist Strike on Israel
- 'Such an Embarrassment': Donald Trump Mocked After Offering to Sign a Prayer Book for a Rabbi at October 7 Anniversary Event
- Donald Trump Chants 'Barack Hussein Obama' and Tears Into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Bizarre Florida Rally
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During the event, Trump claimed that the October 7 attacks would have never happened if he'd been president at the time.
"We will never let the horrors of October 7 be repeated," he continued. "We will have peace in the Middle East. We will have strength and resilience. And we will have a very powerful and strong Israel. And I will be with you all the way."
As OK! previously reported, Trump also recently grumbled to radio host Hugh Hewitt that Jewish people were not showing him as much political support as he thought they should.
"I think that Israel has to do one thing. They have to get smart about Trump, because they don’t back me," he complained on a Monday, October 7, installment of The Hugh Hewitt Show. "I did more for Israel than anybody. I did more for the Jewish people than anybody. And it’s not reciprocal, as they say, not reciprocal."
Hewitt argued that his numbers were "rising" when it came to Jewish-American support, but Trump brushed him off.
"We should have 100 percent," the 78-year-old former POTUS said. "And I’ll never hit that, but we should have 100 percent."