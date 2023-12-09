Donald Trump Declares Moderator Megyn Kelly 'Biggest Loser' of the GOP Primary Debate
Donald Trump took a dig at nemesis Megyn Kelly!
On Friday, December 8, the former president finally shared his opinion on NewsNation’s GOP primary deba, which was held on Wednesday, December 6.
In the scathing Truth Social rant, the 2024 presidential candidate roasted his rivals as well as slamming Kelly, who moderated the event.
“So many people are asking what I thought of history’s lowest rated ‘presidential’ debate, & how would I rate the players,” Trump began. “It’s so easy to be a critic, but who on this subject would be better than me.”
“To begin with, I thought Ron DeSanctimonious was terrible, with his bobble head facial movements & his walking on eggs, but that Sloppy Chris Christie was worse,” the 77-year-old added, calling out Ron DeSantis and the former governor of New Jersey. “He’s not fit, mentally or physically, to be President plus, he suffers from TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, at levels not seen before. In other words, he is a 'sick puppy.' On top of it all, his poll numbers are just 1%, in a class with 'Aida' Hutchinson. He’s dead, but so is Ron, whose weird bobbing head and fresh mouth, make his high heels look good – He’s walking on eggs!”
He then went after Nikki Haley, saying, “Birdbrain looked different & lost, but I give her second place.” Then, Trump claimed Vivek Ramaswamy won the debate because “he thinks I’m great.”
Trump then brought his attention to Kelly, who he has had a rocky relationship with since 2016.
“The biggest loser was Megyn Kelly, what the hell happened to her? She has lost whatever she once had, which wasn’t very much. Some things never change!” he wrote.
The tension between the podcast host and the politician began during the 2016 Republican primary debates, when she asked him a question about his comments on multiple women. In response, Trump lashed out at the blonde beauty and accused Kelly of being “nasty” when she interviewed him in September.
As OK! previously reported, Kelly recently dissed the father-of-five’s mental fitness while on Glenn Beck's show.
The host asked the 53-year-old if she believes Trump "has faded from where he was in 2020."
"Yeah, I do," she confessed. "I mean, I’d take him over Joe Biden any day of the week. I don’t think he’s going to, you know, fill out this term, never mind a second. But there’s no question Trump has lost a step, or multiple steps."
"He is confusing Joe Biden for [Barack] Obama. I know he’s now saying he intentionally did that — go back and look at the clips. It wasn’t intentional," she continued. "Look, any of us could have a slip of the tongue, but it’s happening to him repeatedly."
"The reference about how somebody is going to get us into World War 2, confusing countries, confusing cities where he is, and it’s happening more and more," Kelly added.
"With all due respect to Trump, this is what happens when you’re 77 years old," the former newscaster said. "Trump seems inhuman, but he’s not inhuman. He’s a human. He’s a man. [Ron] DeSantis’ line about Father Time spares no one was a good one."
"So, look, if it’s between Trump and Biden, I don’t think there’s any question who’s more fit and capable, but are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in '16?" she concluded.