'The Country Will Burn': Megyn Kelly Warns There Will Be 'Riots' If Donald Trump Is Sentenced to Jail Before 2024 Election

Megyn Kelly made it clear that chaos could ensue if Donald Trump goes to jail prior to the 2024 election.

The blonde beauty, 53, spoke about the Republican primary debate, which she moderated, that took place on December 6.

“I don’t think anybody thinks anything really changed as a result of last night so once again, Trump won because if nothing changed, he’s the winner, he’s 50 points ahead,” Kelly said while chatting with National Review‘s Rich Lowry and Jim Geraghty.