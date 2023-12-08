OK Magazine
'The Country Will Burn': Megyn Kelly Warns There Will Be 'Riots' If Donald Trump Is Sentenced to Jail Before 2024 Election

Source: mega
By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly made it clear that chaos could ensue if Donald Trump goes to jail prior to the 2024 election.

The blonde beauty, 53, spoke about the Republican primary debate, which she moderated, that took place on December 6.

“I don’t think anybody thinks anything really changed as a result of last night so once again, Trump won because if nothing changed, he’s the winner, he’s 50 points ahead,” Kelly said while chatting with National Review‘s Rich Lowry and Jim Geraghty.

Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

“So now what, guys? Andy McCarthy had an editorial on National Review saying he thinks Judge [Tanya] Chutkan might not let Trump go free on bond when he is likely convicted in that federal case in D.C.. There will be riots, the country will burn if she sends him to jail prior to November 2024, and Andy, he’s the smartest guy we all know, is saying ‘don’t rule it out.’ So where do we go from this day to that?” Kelly continued.

Source: mega

Megyn Kelly thinks it would be a bad idea for Donald Trump to go to jail.

Geraghty thinks Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley should team up together to form a "unity ticket."

"I don’t have a particularly strong preference one way or the other, but that’s the one way you could get most Haley supporters to jump on board with DeSantis and vice versa,” before noting the two candidates have “fought for a very distance second-place" so far.

“If Trump’s the nominee, we’re in totally uncharted waters,” he continued. “And I would say based on history, don’t doubt Andy McCarthy.”

As OK! previously revealed, Trump, 77, is currently in a lot of legal trouble, as was charged with 91 felony counts in four separate cases.

However, he has maintained his innocence throughout this whole time.

Though the former president thinks he can avoid being behind bars, Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb thinks everything will eventually catch up to him.

“These are the types of incendiary attacks that do lead to violence,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett about the businessman's recent behavior in which he said he would like to see New York State Attorney Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron placed under citizens’ arrest. “He specifically asked people to conduct a citizen’s arrest. Detention of either James or Engoron would be a crime if committed by any individual who was so motivated by the president’s remarks.”

Source: mega

Megyn Kelly said chaos would ensue if Donald Trump goes to jail.

Source: mega

Megyn Kelly and Donald Trump are back to being on good terms.

Trump “continues to be off the rails in terms of the extent to which his invective infects these proceedings and has the potential to intimidate witnesses,” he added. “I believe that at some point comments like this will result in Trump not only being sanctioned, which will probably be the first order of business, but at some point, these types of comments will result in him being put in jail pending some of these trials.”

