Megyn Kelly Admits Donald Trump Isn't as 'Mentally Sharp' as He Was in 2016, Points Out How He's 'Repeatedly' Mixing Up Facts
Megyn Kelly isn't afraid to tell it like it is.
While calling in on a recent edition of Glenn Beck's show, the journalist was discussing the 2024 election when the host asked if she thinks Donald Trump "has faded from where he was in 2020."
"Yeah, I do," the mom-of-three, 53, admitted. "I mean, I’d take him over Joe Biden any day of the week. I don’t think he’s going to, you know, fill out this term, never mind a second. But there’s no question Trump has lost a step, or multiple steps."
"He is confusing Joe Biden for [Barack] Obama. I know he’s now saying he intentionally did that — go back and look at the clips. It wasn’t intentional," she insisted. "Look, any of us could have a slip of the tongue, but it’s happening to him repeatedly."
"The reference about how somebody is going to get us into World War 2, confusing countries, confusing cities where he is, and it’s happening more and more," Kelly noted.
Both 81-year-old Biden and 77-year-old Trump's mental capabilities have been called into question due to their age, with many believing they're both too old to be in the Oval Office for another four years.
"With all due respect to Trump, this is what happens when you’re 77 years old," the Republican stated. "Trump seems inhuman, but he’s not inhuman. He’s a human. He’s a man. [Ron] DeSantis’ line about Father Time spares no one was a good one."
Kelly wrapped up her opinion on the subject by sharing, "So, look, if it’s between Trump and Biden, I don’t think there’s any question who’s more fit and capable, but are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in '16?"
As OK! reported, Biden has insisted his age isn't a setback.
"I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what. Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom," the commander in chief stated at a rally in September. "I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help."
Meanwhile, Trump has steered away from mentioning his age, and instead, has focused on attacking Biden's mental and physical health.
During a recent chat with Sean Hannity, the businessman stated of the president, "We have a man that can’t put two sentences together. We have a man that doesn’t know he’s alive. And he’s backed up by the media."
Mediaite reported on Kelly's words.