Megyn Kelly Admits Donald Trump Isn't as 'Mentally Sharp' as He Was in 2016, Points Out How He's 'Repeatedly' Mixing Up Facts

"Yeah, I do," the mom-of-three, 53, admitted. "I mean, I’d take him over Joe Biden any day of the week. I don’t think he’s going to, you know, fill out this term, never mind a second. But there’s no question Trump has lost a step, or multiple steps."

"He is confusing Joe Biden for [Barack] Obama. I know he’s now saying he intentionally did that — go back and look at the clips. It wasn’t intentional," she insisted. "Look, any of us could have a slip of the tongue, but it’s happening to him repeatedly."