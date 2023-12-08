OK Magazine
Roseanne Barr Faces Backlash After Dubbing Donald Trump a 'Non-Corrupt' Presidential Candidate

By:

Dec. 8 2023, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is the first former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged — but according to Roseanne Barr, the 77-year-old is the "non-corrupt" option between him and President Joe Biden.

The social media back-and-forth occurred after Barr shared an edited image of herself taking Taylor Swift's place on the Time Person of the Year cover. "There, that's better," she captioned the photo.

Roseanne Barr dubbed Donald Trump 'non-corrupt' in a social media argument.

A critic responded to call her the "looser of the year," which Barr corrected, "Loser*."

"Thank you for the correction. Unfortunately for you, you're still loser of the year," the user replied. "It's sad because I used to actually respect you even when you went nuts... But now that you're supporting a dishonest narcissistic criminal conman, it is just too much."

Barr insinuated President Biden was the corrupt candidate.

The comedienne quipped back, "I am not voting for Biden what are you talking about? I've been very clear on liking the non-war-causing, non-corrupt one."

"I said nothing about you voting for Biden, I know you're not. That's why I stated what I did," the other person hit back. "You're voting for the most corrupt politician in history. FYI, Trump will go to prison. That's what happens when you break the law. It's sad you don't understand how the law works."

Trump is facing 91 felony counts.

As OK! previously reported, Trump has been indicted four times this year and faces a total of 91 felony counts. He was also found liable for fraud in a $250 million civil suit helmed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Despite his snowballing legal woes, Barr has been a staunch supporter of the controversial politician. During an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s podcast, the Roseanne star gushed about the ex-prez's sense of humor.

Barr claimed her birthday wish was to meet Trump.

"What I love about your dad is he is one funny guy!" she said at the time. "He is so hilarious, and I think that is part of why they hate him. They hate humor. They don't have any sense of humor about themselves."

"Right there, that is what a fascist is. Someone in power who has no ability to laugh at themselves, has no self-reflection; they look in the mirror and there is nothing there," she argued. "If you can't laugh at yourself, you don't have a soul. Your dad laughs at himself and everyone else and he makes everyone laugh. He has the heart of the comedian, which is why we all love him because he's so funny!"

However, Barr got roasted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by critics claiming people are laughing at Trump himself, not his jokes.

"Lies aren't funny. Especially coming from someone who should just shut up," one user penned, while another said, "Trump is still the laughingstock of the world, so there is that."

