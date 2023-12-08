Roseanne Barr Faces Backlash After Dubbing Donald Trump a 'Non-Corrupt' Presidential Candidate

"What I love about your dad is he is one funny guy!" she said at the time. "He is so hilarious, and I think that is part of why they hate him. They hate humor. They don't have any sense of humor about themselves."

"Right there, that is what a fascist is. Someone in power who has no ability to laugh at themselves, has no self-reflection; they look in the mirror and there is nothing there," she argued. "If you can't laugh at yourself, you don't have a soul. Your dad laughs at himself and everyone else and he makes everyone laugh. He has the heart of the comedian, which is why we all love him because he's so funny!"

