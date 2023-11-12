'He's Rambling and Confused': Donald Trump Slammed for Thinking Barack Obama Is President in Latest Gaffe
On Saturday, November 12, while speaking in Claremont, New Hampshire, Donald Trump claimed Barack Obama is the current president yet again.
During the former commander-in-chief’s remarks, he was able to identify the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban correctly, however, he told that crowd that Orban demanded Obama’s resignation a few weeks ago, rather than Joe Biden’s.
“But the head of Hungary. Very tough, strong guy. Viktor Orban, did anybody ever hear him?” the Republican politician said.
“Probably, you know, considered very powerful, very powerful within his country and outside of his country, not exactly loved by some of the European nations, because he does this thing. He didn’t allow millions of people to invade his country. He allowed nobody to invade the zero zero. He had nobody. So he doesn’t have crime and he doesn’t have the problems that they’re having in other countries where millions of people who are allowed to go in,” Trump continued, praising the Hungarian leader.
“But they were interviewing him two weeks ago and they said, ‘What would you advise President Obama? The whole world seems to be exploding and imploding,’” he stated, clearly mistaking who is currently in the highest office of the United States.
“It’s very simple. He should immediately resign and they should replace him with President Trump, who kept the world safe,” the 77-year-old continued without addressing his slip up.
The clip of the speech circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the public slammed the ex-prez for his gaffe.
“I'm starting to believe he really hasn't got the stamina for this next year. There are so many gaffs and obvious mistakes. Rambling and confused. He won't be able to cope. I'm sure of it now,” one user wrote with concern, while a second said, “Editor's note: the rest of the world leaders absolutely laughed at Trump.”
“I wonder what the audience who hears him say that stuff is actually thinking,” a third user noted.
Other users claimed there was a larger conspiracy theory at work in defense of the father-of-five.
“Who do you think is calling the shots? It’s sure isn’t Turnip Brain Biden!” one person penned, seemingly alluding that Obama is running the White House behind the scenes.
A second user agreed, writing, “He isn’t confused, he is telling you who is actually making the decisions,” while a third added, “Obama is the basement president.”
Trump himself has shared these unfounded claims with his fan base as on October 9, he stated, "It's never been worse than it is now under crooked Joe Biden and, frankly, his boss, Barack Hussein Obama. I think it's his boss."
Although there is no evidence to prove these theories, Trump has been repeatedly alluding to someone possible calling the shots for Biden. The politician recently alleged that the current commander-in-chief is "not capable of making decisions."
"I don't ever think he knows what's going on," Trump added of the 80-year-old.
Then, at a campaign event in Wolfeboro, he hinted at Obama's involvement in potential world conflicts, saying, "Obama has plenty to do with it. I call him Biden's boss."