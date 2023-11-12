'He's Rambling and Confused': Donald Trump Slammed for Thinking Barack Obama Is President in Latest Gaffe

“But the head of Hungary. Very tough, strong guy. Viktor Orban, did anybody ever hear him?” the Republican politician said.

“Probably, you know, considered very powerful, very powerful within his country and outside of his country, not exactly loved by some of the European nations, because he does this thing. He didn’t allow millions of people to invade his country. He allowed nobody to invade the zero zero. He had nobody. So he doesn’t have crime and he doesn’t have the problems that they’re having in other countries where millions of people who are allowed to go in,” Trump continued, praising the Hungarian leader.