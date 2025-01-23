Donald Trump Signs Order to Declassify Files on the Deaths of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. in Shocking Move
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to declassify government files related to the assassinations of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., former Attorney General Robert Kennedy and former President John F. Kennedy.
"That's a big one, huh?" the 78-year-old POTUS said just before signing the order in a clip he shared to Truth Social on Thursday, January 23. "A lot of people are waiting for this for a long — for years, for decades .... and everything will be revealed."
The order instructs the the attorney general and the director of national intelligence to coordinate the "the full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy" within 15 days of him signing the legal document.
"More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events," the order read. "Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay."
According to the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, all of the documents related to the tragic assassination was supposed to be "publicly disclosed in full by October 26, 2017," unless the POTUS decided that the release of the information would cause harm "to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or conduct of foreign relations" or "outweighs the public interest in disclosure."
Trump's order determined "continued redaction and withholding of information" about JFK's death would not be "consistent with the public interest. He further noted that there was nothing calling for the release of information about the other assassinations, he "determined that the release of all records in the Federal Government’s possession pertaining to each of those assassinations is also in the public interest."
JFK was shot and killed on November 22, 1963, more than 60 years ago. Martin was assassinated on April 4, 1968, and Robert was shot two months later on June 5, 1968.
There has been rampant speculation for years about all three of their deaths, particularly in relation to JFK.
As OK! previously reported, Trump authorized to postpone the release of the documents in both 2017 and 2018. Former President Joe Biden did the same during his term. However, Trump pledged to unseal the documents related to JFK's murder throughout his 2024 election campaign.
"It’s been 60 years," he wrote via Truth Social in July 2023. "Time for the American people to know the TRUTH!"