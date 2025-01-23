Donald Trump Signs Order to Declassify Files on the Deaths of John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. in Shocking Move

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to declassify government files related to the assassinations of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., former Attorney General Robert Kennedy and former President John F. Kennedy.

"That's a big one, huh?" the 78-year-old POTUS said just before signing the order in a clip he shared to Truth Social on Thursday, January 23. "A lot of people are waiting for this for a long — for years, for decades .... and everything will be revealed."