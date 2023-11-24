Director Rob Reiner Says He's '100 Percent' Certain He Knows the Names of the 4 People Who Killed JFK

Reiner is critical of both the Warren Commission and the House Select Committee, the two primary bodies that investigated JFK's assassination. He argues these investigations were "compromised" and failed to present the full story.

The official narrative supported by the Warren Commission and the House Select Committee suggests that Oswald acted alone and shot JFK from the sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository.

According to Reiner, this explanation is flawed, as it fails to account for the entrance wounds observed by the Parkland Hospital doctors.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!