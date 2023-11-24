Director Rob Reiner Says He's '100 Percent' Certain He Knows the Names of the 4 People Who Killed JFK
Prominent filmmaker and political activist Rob Reiner is claiming he's identified the individuals responsible for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago in Dallas, Texas.
Reiner, in collaboration with journalist Soledad O’Brien, released a new serial podcast titled "Who Killed JFK?" where he presents his theory that the assassination was a conspiracy involving more than just Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged lone gunman.
Reiner's interest in the JFK assassination began during his teenage years, and since then, he's conducted extensive research on the topic.
The Princess Bride director has visited Dealey Plaza multiple times, interviewed eyewitnesses, consulted forensic experts and delved into various historical records. Through this comprehensive investigation, Reiner "100 percent" believes he has uncovered crucial information about what truly happened on that fateful day.
In an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Reiner explained his motivation behind the podcast. He stated, "I decided to see if we could put together, in a comprehensive deep dive, as to what actually happened that day with the best information that we have at this point and put it all together."
Reiner claims that he has identified the shooters involved in the assassination and will reveal their names and positions in the podcast.
Reiner is critical of both the Warren Commission and the House Select Committee, the two primary bodies that investigated JFK's assassination. He argues these investigations were "compromised" and failed to present the full story.
The official narrative supported by the Warren Commission and the House Select Committee suggests that Oswald acted alone and shot JFK from the sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository.
According to Reiner, this explanation is flawed, as it fails to account for the entrance wounds observed by the Parkland Hospital doctors.
Reiner acknowledges shots were indeed fired from the sixth floor, but he contends those shots were not the ones that killed Kennedy.
He points to a documentary on the Parkland doctors, where they unanimously stated that all the shots on Kennedy's body were entrance wounds. This raises questions about the trajectory of the bullets and the possibility of multiple shooters.
The podcast "Who Killed JFK?" is currently available for streaming on Spotify.
Through the podcast, Reiner aims to present his findings and offer an alternative perspective on the assassination. By naming the alleged shooters and discussing their positions, Reiner hopes to shed new light on one of America's most enduring mysteries.
Mediaite provided sources used in this article.