Donald Trump Promises to 'Unseal All JFK Assassination' Documents and Reveal the 'Truth' if He Wins 2024 Election
Donald Trump declared his plans to release all materials related to former President John F. Kennedy's tragic 1963 assassination in a Friday, July 7, Truth Social update.
"When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination related documents," he wrote. "It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!"
This comes after the news that current President Joe Biden's "Transparency Plan" would keep thousands of files on the infamous slaying hidden from the public.
The Biden Administration noted the "postponement [of releasing the documents] remains necessary to protect against an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure."
Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. — a 2024 election presidential hopeful and Robert F. Kennedy's son — claimed it was "disturbing" that Biden has not shared more of the documents related to the assassination.
"They’re pouring the concrete on 60-year-old secrets so that they're permanently interred. Why?" R.F.K. Jr. told an outlet in a recent interview.
"The only plausible explanation for the continued secrecy is to protect the institutional interests," Kennedy said. "And that's very, very disturbing."
Gerald Posner, who wrote a book on the topic, Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK, also weighed in on the situation.
"We may all disagree and be at loggerheads over who killed Kennedy," he said. "But this is one of the areas of bipartisan agreement. Republicans and Democrats agree. And Trump and Biden both agreed not to release all of the JFK files. It’s maddening," referring to Trump's decision to block the documents back in 2018.
"It’s insulting to anyone who cares about truth in this case because the Biden White House intentionally released it on a Friday night before what’s basically a long holiday weekend," Posner continued. "No one disagrees that all the files should have been released a long time ago. It’s to the shame of all of us."
R.F.K. Jr. spoke with The Messenger about President Biden's decision.