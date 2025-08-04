or
Donald Trump and DOJ Plan to 'Attack' Media Over Claims the President Killed Jeffrey Epstein

photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump and the DOJ plan to 'attack' the media over the continued Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

As Donald Trump’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to linger over his shoulder several years after the financier’s suicide, rumors about the president’s connection to his death have spiraled into complete chaos.

Acclaimed biographer Michael Wolff, who has many hours of taped recordings from his intimate conversations with Epstein in 2017, claimed on “The Daily Beast Podcast” that the president and Department of Justice have plans to “attack” the media if they begin to force the narrative that Trump personally had Epstein killed.

'Their Response Is Only to Attack'

photo of Michael Wolff emphasized how 'difficult' of a 'topic' Jeffrey Epstein is for the White House to address
Source: mega

Michael Wolff emphasized how 'difficult' of a 'topic' Jeffrey Epstein is for the White House to address.

“From inside the White House, this is a difficult topic. I mean, it is the topic they do not know how to handle,” Wolff told podcast host Joanna Coles. “Their response is only to attack. If you connect the president to Jeffrey Epstein, then you are going to be subject to attack.”

The longtime Trump biographer revealed he recently talked with a close friend of the president before the podcast episode aired on Saturday, August 2. He said the confidant’s intel on the president was so shocking, it gave him a “chill.”

'They Say I Killed Epstein'

photo of Donald Trump allegedly told a friend, 'They say I killed Epstein'
Source: mega

Donald Trump allegedly told a friend, 'They say I killed Epstein.'

“I had a conversation yesterday with someone who talks to Trump frequently,” Wolff stated. “And this person had a conversation with Trump in the last 48, slightly, possibly, more hours.”

He continued, “Trump called up this person and said, ‘They say I killed Epstein. I didn’t have Epstein killed.’ Then this person said, ‘Well, do you think he was killed?’ Then Trump said, ‘A lot of people wanted him dead.’”

'Epstein Is a Man Who Knew Too Much'

photo of Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August 2019
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August 2019.

The biographer elaborated that Trump’s statement about how “other people wanted him dead” suggested that “Trump understands and seems to agree that Epstein is a man who knew too much.”

Despite demands for information on what and who is included in the Epstein files, Wolff noted that the White House is “not going to release documents, and they are not going to explain why they are not going to release documents.”

“They are simply going to attack. That’s what Trump’s, the Justice Department lawyers who have been his personal lawyers, that’s what they’re there to do at this point,” he suggested.

3 Minutes Are Missing From Video of Jeffrey Epstein's Death

photo of There were three minutes missing from footage of Jeffrey Epstein's death
Source: mega

There were three minutes missing from footage of Jeffrey Epstein's death.

Epstein allegedly fatally hung himself in jail in August 2019. However, internal footage from the jail was missing at least three minutes from the 24/7 recordings on the day he died.

Speculation about Epstein being murdered to silence him has since intensified, and Trump now has to answer to the theory that he is the one responsible for his friend’s death.

