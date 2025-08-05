TRUE CRIME NEWS Prison Besties: Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes Are 'Thick as Thieves' Behind Bars Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes are both being held at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 5 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell has made an unexpected new friend at the prison she was recently transferred to. The convicted co-conspirator of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly grown close to notorious Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes while locked up at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas. "They walk together, eat together, and talk for hours," a source spilled to British gossip columnist Rob Shuter on Monday, August 4. "It’s like high school all over again — if high school were full of felons."

Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes Are Inseparable Behind Bars

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes have reportedly sparked an unlikely friendship behind bars.

The insider noted: "Every time you see one, the other’s right there. They’re thick as thieves — literally." "They’ve found each other," the confidant confessed. "And now you can’t tear them apart." Maxwell's friendship with Holmes, 41, appeared to blossom quickly, as news only broke on Friday, August 1, that the convicted s-- trafficker had been transferred to the cushy Texas prison — which is known for its laid-back atmosphere, a softball field, lack of fencing and minimal security. The new detention center is thought to be an upgrade from Maxwell's previous low-security prison in Tallahassee, Fla., where she was reportedly able to participate in yoga classes and bake. Maxwell, 63, started her time behind bars at the intense Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, N.Y., where Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting his trafficking trial. It was later confirmed that he died by suicide.

Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Cushy Texas Prison

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes are supposedly inseparable at the Texas lock-up.

Epstein's alleged victims aren't happy with the seemingly nice treatment Maxwell has been experiencing in prison. "Ghislaine should be punished — not making prison friends," a spokesperson for late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s family declared. "This isn’t justice." Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year after spending years advocating for trafficking victims and speaking out about her alleged experiences being recruited by Maxwell and Epstein as a teenager from where she was employed at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa to work for the disgraced financier.

Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Crimes

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was recently transferred to a minimal security prison in Texas.

Among accusations from Giuffre included a claim that she was paid by Maxwell and Epstein to have intercourse with Prince Andrew. While there wasn't a reason provided for Maxwell's prison transfer, the move comes shortly after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche across the span of two days to answer questions about Epstein's case. During the July meetings, Maxwell was granted partial immunity to protect her legally while answering truthful questions about Epstein's crimes.

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse and traffick minors.