Prison Besties: Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes Are 'Thick as Thieves' Behind Bars
Ghislaine Maxwell has made an unexpected new friend at the prison she was recently transferred to.
The convicted co-conspirator of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly grown close to notorious Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes while locked up at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.
"They walk together, eat together, and talk for hours," a source spilled to British gossip columnist Rob Shuter on Monday, August 4. "It’s like high school all over again — if high school were full of felons."
The insider noted: "Every time you see one, the other’s right there. They’re thick as thieves — literally."
"They’ve found each other," the confidant confessed. "And now you can’t tear them apart."
Maxwell's friendship with Holmes, 41, appeared to blossom quickly, as news only broke on Friday, August 1, that the convicted s-- trafficker had been transferred to the cushy Texas prison — which is known for its laid-back atmosphere, a softball field, lack of fencing and minimal security.
The new detention center is thought to be an upgrade from Maxwell's previous low-security prison in Tallahassee, Fla., where she was reportedly able to participate in yoga classes and bake.
Maxwell, 63, started her time behind bars at the intense Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, N.Y., where Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting his trafficking trial. It was later confirmed that he died by suicide.
Epstein's alleged victims aren't happy with the seemingly nice treatment Maxwell has been experiencing in prison.
"Ghislaine should be punished — not making prison friends," a spokesperson for late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s family declared. "This isn’t justice."
Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year after spending years advocating for trafficking victims and speaking out about her alleged experiences being recruited by Maxwell and Epstein as a teenager from where she was employed at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa to work for the disgraced financier.
Among accusations from Giuffre included a claim that she was paid by Maxwell and Epstein to have intercourse with Prince Andrew.
While there wasn't a reason provided for Maxwell's prison transfer, the move comes shortly after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche across the span of two days to answer questions about Epstein's case.
During the July meetings, Maxwell was granted partial immunity to protect her legally while answering truthful questions about Epstein's crimes.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.
"Today’s sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement at the time of Maxwell's 2022 sentencing.
He continued: "This sentence sends a strong message that no one is above the law and it is never too late for justice. We again express our gratitude to Epstein and Maxwell’s victims for their courage in coming forward, in testifying at trial, and in sharing their stories as part of today’s sentencing."