Donald Trump Denies He Was 'Depressed' After Losing 2020 Election, Claims He Was 'Angry' and 'Eating Too Much'
Donald Trump is telling his side of the story after Liz Cheney's new book, Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning, claimed the former president, 77, was depressed and barely eating after he lost the 2020 election and the January 6 Capitol riot occurred.
"Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before, writes in her boring new book that Keven [sic] McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because, 'the former president was depressed and not eating.' That statement is not true. I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much," the politician clarified on Monday, December 4, via Truth Social. "But that’s not why Keven [sic] McCarthy was there. He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together — Only good intentions. Liz Cheney, on the other hand, went on to lose her seat in Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressperson in the history of the U.S. She then worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee."
As OK! previously reported, McCarthy told Cheney he was "really worried" about Trump when he saw him at Mar-a-Lago.
“Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him," he reportedly told Cheney, according to the book.
After the excerpt made its rounds, a Trump spokesperson denied the story was true.
“Liz Cheney is a loser who is now lying in order to sell a book that either belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section or should be repurposed as toilet paper,” campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told The New York Post.
“These are nothing more than completely fabricated stories because President Trump is the clear frontrunner to be the Republican nominee and the strongest candidate to beat Crooked Joe Biden. Liz clearly suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome and needs to address the underlying issues in her own personal life.”
Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but react to the alleged situation.
During the Wednesday, November 29, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian was skeptical of Trump giving up food. "That I don't believe," he quipped. "I believe anything other than 'he's not eating.'"