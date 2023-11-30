Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Believe Donald Trump Stopped Eating After Losing 2020 Election: 'January 6 Is Also the Day Eric Was Born'
Jimmy Kimmel isn't buying that Donald Trump stopped eating after he lost the 2020 election, a claim that was made by Kevin McCarthy, according to Liz Cheney's new book.
“Mar-a-Lago? What the h---, Kevin?” Cheney said, according to her new book, which was previewed by CNN.
“They’re really worried,” McCarthy replied. “Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him.”
“What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump’s not eating?” Cheney asked.
“Yeah, he’s really depressed,” McCarthy responded.
During the Wednesday, November 29, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian couldn't help but crack up over the claim. "That I don't believe," he said of the president forgoing food. "I believe anything other than 'he's not eating.'"
Kimmel, 56, then had another theory: he explained that if Trump, 77, was upset over the January 6 Capitol attack, in which some people died, it might be because of his son Eric Trump. "January 6 is also the day Eric was born," Kimmel quipped. "Could be why he wasn't eating, OK."
Kimmel was not the only one to be surprised by the recent revelation, as CNN star Jake Tapper shared similar thoughts.
“I loved the one about McCarthy saying that he had to go down to Mar-a-Lago because The Donald was depressed and he wasn’t eating. First of all, I — that alone I find surprising, but — just because he’s a man of healthy appetites. I don’t mean that disparagingly,” Tapper stated.
Trump has unhealthy habits, as it was previously revealed he loves Diet Coke, reportedly drinking 12 cans a day. He is also a huge fan of fast food, including McDonald's, Burger King and KFC.
“One bad hamburger, you can destroy McDonald’s. One bad hamburger and you take Wendy’s and all these other places and they’re out of business. I like cleanliness, and I think you’re better off going there than maybe some place that you have no idea where the food is coming from," Trump reportedly said.
Despite not being in tip-top shape, Trump's physician claims he's doing just fine in his seventies.
"I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," the letter, which was posted on Truth Social, began. "I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."