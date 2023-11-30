Jimmy Kimmel Doesn't Believe Donald Trump Stopped Eating After Losing 2020 Election: 'January 6 Is Also the Day Eric Was Born'

During the Wednesday, November 29, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian couldn't help but crack up over the claim. "That I don't believe," he said of the president forgoing food. "I believe anything other than 'he's not eating.'"

Kimmel, 56, then had another theory: he explained that if Trump, 77, was upset over the January 6 Capitol attack, in which some people died, it might be because of his son Eric Trump. "January 6 is also the day Eric was born," Kimmel quipped. "Could be why he wasn't eating, OK."