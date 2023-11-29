Donald Trump 'Stopped Eating' and 'Was Depressed' After 2020 Election Loss, Kevin McCarthy Claims
Donald Trump was not doing well after he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, Representative Kevin McCarthy claimed in a new book by his ex-House colleague Liz Cheney.
Three weeks after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, McCarthy defended Trump's visit to Mar-a-Lago — something Cheney later confronted him about.
“Mar-a-Lago? What the h---, Kevin?” Cheney said, according to her new book, which was previewed by CNN.
“They’re really worried,” McCarthy replied. “Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him.”
“What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump’s not eating?” Cheney asked.
“Yeah, he’s really depressed,” McCarthy replied.
Cheney also accused McCarthy of constantly lying, though a Trump spokesperson denied the accusations.
“Liz Cheney is a loser who is now lying in order to sell a book that either belongs in the bargain bin of the fiction section or should be repurposed as toilet paper,” campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told The New York Post.
“These are nothing more than completely fabricated stories because President Trump is the clear frontrunner to be the Republican nominee and the strongest candidate to beat Crooked Joe Biden. Liz clearly suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome and needs to address the underlying issues in her own personal life.”
After the January 6 violence ensued, McCarthy was angry at the former president, 77, for not stopping the event from occurring in the first place.
“I was the first person to call him,” he said on KERN. “I asked the president, he has a responsibility. You know what the president does, but you know what? All of us do.”
In June, McCarthy questioned if Trump could take on being president again. “Can he win that election? Yeah, he can win that election,” McCarthy said, referring to a Joe Biden vs. Trump situation. “The question is: ‘Is he the strongest to win the election?’ I don’t know that answer.”
McCarthy's answers didn't go over well with Trump and his team, and according to Politico, top aides traded messages, with some calling McCarthy a "moron."
McCarthy then immediately apologized to the politician.
“Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016,” McCarthy told Breitbart reporter Matt Boyle.
As OK! previously reported, Trump continues to claim the 2020 election was rigged — though there is no evidence to support this.
“In many cases, I didn’t respect them,” Trump said during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press why he ignored his lawyers and advisers who told him he lost the election. “But I did respect others. I respected many others that said the election was rigged.”