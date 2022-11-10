Former President Donald Trump Denies Rumors He Was 'Fuming' Over Midterm Results
Despite several reports alleging that former President Donald Trump was pissed over *not* seeing enough red amid Republicans’ underwhelming performance in the midterm elections this week, 45 has seemingly set the record straight.
On Thursday, November 10, Trump took to Truth Social claiming that contrary to multiple reports, he was not peeved that the promised red wave turned out to be more of a red drizzle.
“For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it,” the ex-POTUS wrote.
“I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future,” he continued. “Remember, I am a ‘Stable Genius.’”
DONALD TRUMP 'LIVID' & 'SCREAMING AT EVERYONE' AFTER DISAPPOINTING MIDTERM RESULTS FOR GOP, ADVISOR REVEALS
45’s comments come amid reports that he was purportedly “fuming” following Republicans’ mediocre performance at the polls this week, per several insiders.
"This is a sinking ship," an advisor to the former POTUS spilled to ABC News. "We're not going to beat that."
While several Trump-backed candidates may have come up short this time around, The Apprentice alum is rumored to have his sights set on something bigger — a second presidential term.
On Monday, November 7 — one day prior to the midterms — Trump took the stage at an Ohio rally with a cryptic announcement: He would be making yet another announcement the following week.
“This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House,” Trump said while stumping for soon-to-be Ohio Senator, J.D. Vance. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.”
Though Americans will have to wait and see what Trump’s upcoming announcement will entail, the real estate mogul’s comments come amid swirling speculation that the previous POTUS will make another White House bid in 2024, a sentiment he’s teased for months.
“I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win,” Trump told New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi back in July.
FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SET TO MAKE 'VERY BIG ANNOUNCEMENT' ON EX VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE'S MEMOIR RELEASE DATE
“In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore,” he continued when asked about what would potentially determine his choice to throw his hat in the ring for 2024. “In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision.”