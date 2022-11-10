Former President Donald Trump Denies Rumors He Was 'Fuming' Over Midterm Results

Despite several reports alleging that former President Donald Trump was pissed over *not* seeing enough red amid Republicans’ underwhelming performance in the midterm elections this week, 45 has seemingly set the record straight.

On Thursday, November 10, Trump took to Truth Social claiming that contrary to multiple reports, he was not peeved that the promised red wave turned out to be more of a red drizzle.

“For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it,” the ex-POTUS wrote.