Donald Trump 'Livid' & 'Screaming At Everyone' After Disappointing Midterm Results For GOP, Advisor Reveals

Some of the candidates endorsed by Trump, including Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Kari Lake in Arizona, didn't come out on top. (Dr. Oz lost, while the ballots are still being counted in Lake's race.)

Of course, The Apprentice alum had some thoughts about the whole situation.

"Don Bolduc was a very nice guy, but he lost tonight when he disavowed, after his big primary win, his longstanding stance on Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Primary," Trump, who had endorsed Bolduc over New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan, wrote on his social media platform. "Had he stayed strong and true, he would have won, easily. Lessons Learned!!!"