or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Says He 'Didn't Prepare' for Women's History Month Event in Stunning Confession

photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump awkwardly confessed that he was unprepared for the White House Women's History Month event.

March 13 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During a White House event on Thursday, March 12, celebrating Women’s History Month, President Donald Trump admitted was completely unprepared for the occasion.

"I cannot prepare, so I didn't know who the h--- I was speaking to," he confessed, before adding that if he spent time preparing speeches, he would not "have time to get things done.”

The president then stumbled into a long-winded introduction of Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, who fawningly presented him with the Order of Ikkos medal, an award typically given by Team USA athletes to coaches or mentors.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump spoke at an event on March 12 — but said he was unprepared.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke at an event on March 12 — but said he was unprepared.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The President's Confession

Source: @atrupar

Donald Trump said he didn't 'prep' his speech.

“But a person I recognized immediately when I came into the room, I looked down, I said, because I didn’t read. I can’t prep – if I prepare my speeches, I won’t have time to get things done, you know?" the president admitted.

"Do you ever hear that? Yeah, I cannot prepare. So I didn’t know who the h--- I was speaking to, but I walked in and saw this beautiful woman with blonde hair. I watched that bobsled. I don’t know how the h--- you do it, Kaillie,” he gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

'MAGA Pass'

Source: @SundaeDivine/X

The president was ridiculed for his confession.

Social media pounced on Trump’s confession, with one popular anti-Trump account noting, “Feels less like a speech and more like someone narrating a thought that escaped containment.”

Another mused, “Imagine [Joe] Biden walking into a room and saying he 'cannot prepare, so he doesn’t know who the h--- he’s speaking to.” But apparently, Trump just gets the moron MAGA pass.”

“I can't wait to see how degraded his speaking ability is by June at this point,” wrote Trump critic Bill DeMayo, who added, “Think we'll even get words?”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Cringe'

image of Donald Trump gushed over the Olympian at the event.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gushed over the Olympian at the event.

Others were more appalled by the fact that the POTUS was even addressing women at all.

“Trump’s History of Misogyny Was Obvious Long Before the Epstein Files Scandal,” posted an anti-Trump account quoting a Ms. Magazine article from July 2025.

A veteran expressed disgust with the president’s comments, writing, “Omfg. He is so cringe. And he always has to make comments about women. Especially ones he finds attractive. Anyone that doesn't believe this man is a perv isn't paying attention, or they're a perv themselves.”

image of Donald Trump's behavior has been criticized by ex-staffers.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's behavior has been criticized by ex-staffers.

Trump's governing style has frequently characterized his administration as unprepared, chaotic and incompetent. Critics, including former officials, have argued that his approach to governance often prioritized self-interest, impulsivity and disruptive tactics over traditional, structured decision-making.

Reports from his first term suggested that the 79-year-old president often did not read intelligence briefings, instead relying on impulsive decision-making.

In his anonymous 2019 book A Warning, Miles Taylor, Department of Homeland Security staffer during the first Trump presidency and now an outspoken critic of the president, described the POTUS as "volatile and incompetent," likening his behavior to an "elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.