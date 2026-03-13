Donald Trump Says He 'Didn't Prepare' for Women's History Month Event in Stunning Confession
March 13 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
During a White House event on Thursday, March 12, celebrating Women’s History Month, President Donald Trump admitted was completely unprepared for the occasion.
"I cannot prepare, so I didn't know who the h--- I was speaking to," he confessed, before adding that if he spent time preparing speeches, he would not "have time to get things done.”
The president then stumbled into a long-winded introduction of Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, who fawningly presented him with the Order of Ikkos medal, an award typically given by Team USA athletes to coaches or mentors.
The President's Confession
“But a person I recognized immediately when I came into the room, I looked down, I said, because I didn’t read. I can’t prep – if I prepare my speeches, I won’t have time to get things done, you know?" the president admitted.
"Do you ever hear that? Yeah, I cannot prepare. So I didn’t know who the h--- I was speaking to, but I walked in and saw this beautiful woman with blonde hair. I watched that bobsled. I don’t know how the h--- you do it, Kaillie,” he gushed.
'MAGA Pass'
Social media pounced on Trump’s confession, with one popular anti-Trump account noting, “Feels less like a speech and more like someone narrating a thought that escaped containment.”
Another mused, “Imagine [Joe] Biden walking into a room and saying he 'cannot prepare, so he doesn’t know who the h--- he’s speaking to.” But apparently, Trump just gets the moron MAGA pass.”
“I can't wait to see how degraded his speaking ability is by June at this point,” wrote Trump critic Bill DeMayo, who added, “Think we'll even get words?”
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'Cringe'
Others were more appalled by the fact that the POTUS was even addressing women at all.
“Trump’s History of Misogyny Was Obvious Long Before the Epstein Files Scandal,” posted an anti-Trump account quoting a Ms. Magazine article from July 2025.
A veteran expressed disgust with the president’s comments, writing, “Omfg. He is so cringe. And he always has to make comments about women. Especially ones he finds attractive. Anyone that doesn't believe this man is a perv isn't paying attention, or they're a perv themselves.”
Trump's governing style has frequently characterized his administration as unprepared, chaotic and incompetent. Critics, including former officials, have argued that his approach to governance often prioritized self-interest, impulsivity and disruptive tactics over traditional, structured decision-making.
Reports from his first term suggested that the 79-year-old president often did not read intelligence briefings, instead relying on impulsive decision-making.
In his anonymous 2019 book A Warning, Miles Taylor, Department of Homeland Security staffer during the first Trump presidency and now an outspoken critic of the president, described the POTUS as "volatile and incompetent," likening his behavior to an "elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard.”