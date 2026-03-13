Politics Donald Trump Says He 'Didn't Prepare' for Women's History Month Event in Stunning Confession Source: MEGA President Donald Trump awkwardly confessed that he was unprepared for the White House Women's History Month event. Lesley Abravanel March 13 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a White House event on Thursday, March 12, celebrating Women’s History Month, President Donald Trump admitted was completely unprepared for the occasion. "I cannot prepare, so I didn't know who the h--- I was speaking to," he confessed, before adding that if he spent time preparing speeches, he would not "have time to get things done.” The president then stumbled into a long-winded introduction of Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, who fawningly presented him with the Order of Ikkos medal, an award typically given by Team USA athletes to coaches or mentors.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke at an event on March 12 — but said he was unprepared.

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The President's Confession

Trump Women's Month speech: "I didn't read-- I can't prepa-- if I prepare my speeches I won't time to get things done. You ever hear that? I cannot prepare. So I didn't know who the hell I was speaking to, but I walked in and I saw this beautiful woman with the blonde hair." pic.twitter.com/PK5WSakONV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026 Source: @atrupar Donald Trump said he didn't 'prep' his speech.

“But a person I recognized immediately when I came into the room, I looked down, I said, because I didn’t read. I can’t prep – if I prepare my speeches, I won’t have time to get things done, you know?" the president admitted. "Do you ever hear that? Yeah, I cannot prepare. So I didn’t know who the h--- I was speaking to, but I walked in and saw this beautiful woman with blonde hair. I watched that bobsled. I don’t know how the h--- you do it, Kaillie,” he gushed.

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'MAGA Pass'

Feels less like a speech and more like someone narrating a thought that escaped containment. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) March 12, 2026 Source: @SundaeDivine/X The president was ridiculed for his confession.

Social media pounced on Trump’s confession, with one popular anti-Trump account noting, “Feels less like a speech and more like someone narrating a thought that escaped containment.” Another mused, “Imagine [Joe] Biden walking into a room and saying he 'cannot prepare, so he doesn’t know who the h--- he’s speaking to.” But apparently, Trump just gets the moron MAGA pass.” “I can't wait to see how degraded his speaking ability is by June at this point,” wrote Trump critic Bill DeMayo, who added, “Think we'll even get words?”

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'Cringe'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump gushed over the Olympian at the event.

Others were more appalled by the fact that the POTUS was even addressing women at all. “Trump’s History of Misogyny Was Obvious Long Before the Epstein Files Scandal,” posted an anti-Trump account quoting a Ms. Magazine article from July 2025. A veteran expressed disgust with the president’s comments, writing, “Omfg. He is so cringe. And he always has to make comments about women. Especially ones he finds attractive. Anyone that doesn't believe this man is a perv isn't paying attention, or they're a perv themselves.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's behavior has been criticized by ex-staffers.