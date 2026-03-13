'Grandpa' Donald Trump Confuses Karoline Leavitt for Ex-Staffer Kellyanne Conway as Dementia Rumors Swirl
March 13 2026, Updated 9:25 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump confused his White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, with his former senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway, fueling increased concerns about the president’s cognitive health.
“Trump shouts out Kellyanne Conway ... and seems to think she still works for him?” posted journalist Aaron Rupar, along with a clip of the incident.
“And of course Kellyanne Conway. Has anyone ever heard of her? She’s fantastic. She’s in there fighting. She’s — Kellyanne. A man, a friend of mine, said, 'You know that Kellyanne?'" the president asked at a White House gathering on Thursday, March 12.
"I admire her — the way she goes in and she screams at those people — meaning, the media, because this is a man that doesn’t do very well with the media, it’s one of those things. But, uh, thank you, Kellyanne,” Trump said as the room applauded.
Doe Kellyanne Conway Work for Donald Trump?
Conway, who was not present, is a frequent Fox News contributor who is operating her own consulting firm providing strategic advice, data analytics, and media training to corporate and political clients
Only social media sleuths appeared to correct the confused POTUS.
“Grayscale grandpa just confused Karoline Leavitt for Kellyanne Conway,” posted anti-Trump influencer JoJo From Jerz.
“Why, why, *why* is the press not treating his obvious cognitive decline with even half the scrutiny they lavished on [Joe] Biden?” noted another social media user on X.
Another remarked, “Someday historians will explain why American media expected only one of its two major parties to be reality-based, ethical, & led by a sane, intelligent, non-demented leader."
Author Anthony Hopper noted, “This is the man who is leading our military.”
“He's confusing Karoline Leavitt for Kellyanne Conway, last week, he said his father was born in the U.K. when it was actually his mother. When people start mixing up details of people from their past, these are telltale signs that they're in the early stages of dementia,” posted another observant commenter.
Inside Donald Trump's Health
A New York Times op-ed published in November 2025 questioned Trump's stamina and cognitive health during his second term.
Former White House attorney Ty Cobb and Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham have characterized his decline as "palpable" and "significant.”
Donald Trump Called 'Unhinged'
Dr. John Gartner, a clinical psychologist, has been a vocal proponent of the "probable dementia" theory, citing a breakdown in Trump's basic ability to use language compared to his more articulate speeches in the 1980s.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has frequently highlighted these concerns, suggesting Trump is "unhinged" and in need of a mental health intervention.
Trump has consistently dismissed these allegations, asserting he is in "perfect health,” and claiming to have "aced" several cognitive examinations, including the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which he describes as proof of his mental acuity.
While he has acknowledged his father's struggle with Alzheimer's — forgetting the word for the disease in recent comments he’s made about him — but maintains that he does not have the condition and is genetically "in great shape.”