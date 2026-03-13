Olympian Kaillie Humphries Fawns Over Donald Trump as She Gifts Him Order of Ikkos Medal: 'He's the Best'
March 13 2026, Published 9:47 a.m. ET
At a White House event celebrating Women’s History Month on March 12, U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries presented President Donald Trump with her Order of Ikkos medal.
Humphries, a naturalized citizen who won two bronze medals for Team USA at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, became emotional while explaining the gesture.
The Order of Ikkos is a medal that Team USA medalists can award to a coach, mentor, or individual who was instrumental in their success.
The Olympian Gives Her Medal to the President
Humphries cited Trump’s policies and support for women's sports as the primary reasons for the honor.
She specifically credited his stance on keeping biological women in women's sports, which she stated allowed for "fair competition" and a "safe field of play."
“So we only get one, but I want to recognize the support and impact you had on women’s sports throughout the Olympic movement, specifically standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports, to keep the field of play safe and allow for fair competition,” Humphries said.
The Athlete Gushes Over the President's Achievements
The president campaigned on keeping transgender athletes out of sports, even though transgender athletes constitute a very small fraction of all competitors, with fewer than 10 identified among over 500,000 NCAA college athletes.
Transgender athletes account for approximately 0.001 percent of recent Olympians.
She thanked him for policies aimed at expanding access to IVF, noting her own 2.5-year journey to become a mother in 2024.
The Trump administration took several executive actions to lower the costs of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and expand employer coverage options. While these moves address specific financial barriers, they fall short of his 2024 campaign pledge to make IVF "free" for all Americans through government funding or insurance mandates.
Patient advocacy groups argue the measures don't go far enough to ensure equitable access.
'Isn't He Just the Best?'
“I’m so honored to present this, my Order of Ikkos medal, to you, Donald Trump,” Humphries said.
“Wow,” Trump replied.
“I knew I liked her,” Trump gleamed.
“Isn’t he just the best?” she gushed.
Inside Kaillie Humphries' Career
Humphries is the most decorated woman in bobsledding history. Before joining Team USA in 2019, she competed for Canada, winning gold medals in 2010 and 2014. At the Milan Cortina 2026 Games, she won bronze in both the women's monobob and the two-woman bobsled.
This latest medal handoff adds to the president’s collection of medals and trophies he either didn’t earn or were made just for him, including the FIFA Peace Prize, the “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” Award, and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which she gave to him during a White House visit after he continuously complained about not receiving one.