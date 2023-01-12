Donald Trump Discussed Using A Nuclear Weapon Against North Korea & Blaming Another Country, New Book Alleges

During his presidency, Donald Trump apparently discussed using a nuclear weapon against North Korea — but he would blame another country for the act instead of taking responsibility, a new book called Donald Trump v. the United States, which was written by Michael Schmidt , alleged.

Trump allegedly made the comments in 2017 when tensions were at an all-time high between the U.S. and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

At the time, then-White House chief of staff John Kelly was taken aback by the president's remarks.