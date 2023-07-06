Donald Trump DJ's His Fourth of July Party, Disses Rival Ron DeSantis With 1 Specific Song
Despite being arrested and indicted two separate times in 2023, Donald Trump was in high spirits while celebrating Independence Day at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
On Tuesday, July, 4, the ex-POTUS took up his usual position as DJ, choosing America-themed tunes from his iPad.
"He had dinner and DJ’d from his table, playing ‘God Bless America,’ ‘America the Beautiful,’ Bruce Springsteen" and Elvis Presley, spilled a source.
The father-of-five, 77, also played the Rolling Stones' "You Can’t Always Get What You Want," which had one "table laughing, saying Trump was signaling [political rival] Ron DeSantis."
It's unclear if wife Melania Trump, 53, was present.
Earlier that morning, Trump marked the holiday on Truth Social by writing, "Happy FOURTH OF JULY to everyone. We are working hard, we will take back our Country, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. The 2024 Election is our LAST GREAT CHANCE!"
He also took aim at Joe Biden, posting a meme that featured a "F*** Biden" flag.
While the businessman has put on a brave face in public, many believe he's seriously worried his crimes will lead to jail time.
“He’s scared,” Chris Christie declared in a recent interview. “Look, a guy like him, the last place you ever want to be in life is in jail because you give up all control, and he’s a complete control freak.”
“For Donald Trump, it is better to be called a liar than to go to jail. If what it buys him is a get-out-of-jail-free card, he’ll take that trade every day,” said Christie, who's going against Trump to try and win the Republican vote for the 2024 presidential election.
Former White House chief of staff John Kelly also believes Trump is "scared s*******" about possibly going behind bars.
"This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable," he explained in a recent chat. "Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you, take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before."
