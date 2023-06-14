Donald Trump Appears Unbothered Playing DJ Set at His New Jersey Golf Club Following Arrest

Spinning the hits has become the right-wing leader's favorite pastime, as he's been known to curate playlists at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, filled with show tunes from Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story and even selections from the Titanic soundtrack. Trump is also known to get the crowd going with the Village People’s “YMCA" just as he has on the campaign trail.

“The Donald got out his iPad at his Bedminster golf club during dinner . . . and did a set in the middle of all the news about his indictment," a source alleged, while hinting that he may have sent subtle signs about how he was feeling through his music choices.