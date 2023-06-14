Donald Trump Appears Unbothered Playing DJ Set at His New Jersey Golf Club Following Arrest
Is Donald Trump getting people dancing to the jail house rock?
According to eyewitnesses at the former president's Bedminster, NJ, golf club, Trump appeared completely unfazed as he played DJ for VIP members following his 37-count indictment and arrest for allegedly mishandling classified documents.
Spinning the hits has become the right-wing leader's favorite pastime, as he's been known to curate playlists at his Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, filled with show tunes from Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story and even selections from the Titanic soundtrack. Trump is also known to get the crowd going with the Village People’s “YMCA" just as he has on the campaign trail.
“The Donald got out his iPad at his Bedminster golf club during dinner . . . and did a set in the middle of all the news about his indictment," a source alleged, while hinting that he may have sent subtle signs about how he was feeling through his music choices.
“Elvis Presley was on his mind, as he spun several of the King’s hits, including ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ and ‘Hound Dog,’ ” the insider explained. “Some in the room said they thought Trump was referring to President [Joe] Biden."
Trump later played some of Bruce Springsteen's biggest songs “including two [songs] with pointed lyrics, ‘Born To Run’ and ‘Born in the USA,’ ” the source noted, until "he switched to Aretha Franklin and James Brown and wrapped it up with opera legend [Luciano] Pavarotti and hits from the Three Tenors.”
Despite all of the chaos surrounding his legal woes, insiders close to the Republican said he could not be more unbothered. “He remains very upbeat and positive in public, and is in full campaign mode,” the source spilled, adding that he's been “glad-handing members [and] reassuring donors he’s innocent and being targeted."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was arrested and pled not guilty on Tuesday, June 13, on charges of obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information after allegedly keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
Page Six spoke to an eyewitness at the New Jersey golf club about Trump's DJ set.