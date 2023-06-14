Donald Trump Is 'Scared' of the Legal Danger He Faces Amid Documents Scandal, Former White House Chief of Staff Claims

It seems like Donald Trump is putting on act after he was indicted and arrested for holding onto classified documents after leaving the White House.

“He’s scared s*******,” Trump's former White House chief of staff John Kelly said in a new interview. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you, take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before.”