Donald Trump Is 'Scared' of the Legal Danger He Faces Amid Documents Scandal, Former White House Chief of Staff Claims
It seems like Donald Trump is putting on act after he was indicted and arrested for holding onto classified documents after leaving the White House.
“He’s scared s*******,” Trump's former White House chief of staff John Kelly said in a new interview. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you, take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before.”
Additionally, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed the former businessman is keeping positive for his followers.
“It’s part public relations and part babysitting,” she said. “He wants people to see the cheering crowds so they don’t think anything is going wrong. It’s also because the staff around him want to keep him busy and wants to have people cheering for him and giving him the ego stroke that he’ll need so they don’t have to deal with him being completely pissed.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump looked unbothered as he played DJ for VIP members of his golf club in New Jersey hours after he was arrested in Florida.
“The Donald got out his iPad at his Bedminster golf club during dinner . . . and did a set in the middle of all the news about his indictment," a source claimed.
“Elvis Presley was on his mind, as he spun several of the King’s hits, including ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ and ‘Hound Dog,’ ” the insider explained of his music choices. “Some in the room said they thought Trump was referring to President [Joe] Biden."
Though boxes of classified documents were found in Trump's Florida home, he gave an excuse as to why they were there in the first place.
“Because the sham indictment put forward by the Biden administration included staged photographs of boxes at Mar-a-Lago, many people have asked me why I had these boxes,” Trump, 77, said in a speech at Bedminster, N.J., on Tuesday, June 13.
"The answer, in addition to having every right under the Presidential Records Act, is that these boxes were containing all types of personal belongings. Many, many things. Shirts and shoes and everything. As can be seen in the picture, where someone — not me, I wonder who it might have been — dumped one of the very neatly arranged boxes all over the floor, they were full of newspapers, press clippings, thousands of pictures, thousands and thousands of White House pictures. The White House photographers — some are with us today — they took so many pictures and we saved all of them and they were in those boxes. Clothing, memorabilia, and much, much more," he continued.
