Career Change? Donald Trump DJing Weekly At Mar-a-Lago While Working The 'Room For Votes' Ahead Of Grueling 2024 Election

“Trump is officially DJing every Thursday night,” an insider spilled of the shocking twist of events. “Members know this, and when they invite guests they say, ‘Let’s have dinner on Thursday, because Trump DJs every Thursday,’ as an event.”

“It’s always a very friendly room, since Mar-a-Lago is serious Trumpland," the source continued, noting how the right-wing politician is continuing to keep his alleged third run for the White House in mind. “Of course he works the room for votes.”