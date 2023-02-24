Career Change? Donald Trump DJing Weekly At Mar-a-Lago While Working The 'Room For Votes' Ahead Of Grueling 2024 Election
Donald Trump is spinning the hits for guests at Mar-a-Lago.
The 45th President of the United States reportedly has a new gig at a private club at his Florida resort as a recurring DJ, where he treats guests to his curated playlists that include Broadway show tunes and heartbreaking ballads.
“Trump is officially DJing every Thursday night,” an insider spilled of the shocking twist of events. “Members know this, and when they invite guests they say, ‘Let’s have dinner on Thursday, because Trump DJs every Thursday,’ as an event.”
“It’s always a very friendly room, since Mar-a-Lago is serious Trumpland," the source continued, noting how the right-wing politician is continuing to keep his alleged third run for the White House in mind. “Of course he works the room for votes.”
According to the insider, Trump works the music apps “on an iPad — usually from his table — so he eats and plays. He loves the ’80s and Broadway tunes — like Phantom of the Opera — and Céline Dion, Titanic.”
“ ‘YMCA’ is another favorite,” the source continued of the '70s hit by the Village People, which has become a Trump staple on his campaign trail.
During a 2022 Halloween bash at the Palm Beach establishment, the former Apprentice star “got everyone dancing" with his playlist curation skills. “He does it from his laptop . . . It’s interesting he’s that tech-savvy. It sounds like ‘pre-rally music,' ” an eyewitness source spilled at the time.
While Trump may be having fun with his side gig, he seems ready to grab the leader of the free world position from President Joe Biden, whom he recently blasted for his silence over the Ohio train derailment.
"They were doing nothing ... they were intending to do absolutely nothing for you. Senator JD Vance and I spoke, and said, 'They are not coming. They are not going to come,' and I said, 'That's very strange.' FEMA said specifically this doesn't meet the criteria and that is horrible and somebody has to do something for those people. I said back, when I announced I was coming, they changed their tune, it was an amazing phenomenon," Trump said while visiting the site on Wednesday, February 22.
