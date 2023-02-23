Donald Trump BLASTS President Joe Biden & His Administration For Doing 'Absolutely Nothing' After Ohio Train Derailment

"We've all been watching on television and beyond television. We've been getting our news from the real news and from the fake news and the fake news even believed in it because they've covered it very fairly," the 76-year-old began. "Over the past few weeks the community has shown the tough and resilient heart of America and that is what it is. This is really America right here — we're standing in America. Unfortunately, as you know, in too many cases, through goodness and perseverance met with indifference and betrayal in some cases, FEMA said they wouldn't send federal aid to East Palestine under anything circumstance — they are not going to send aid. I thought that was a strange statement because I have been working with FEMA for a long time, four years, and they were great with us with the tornados, hurricanes and things like this, and it was a strange statement to come out."

He added, "They were doing nothing ... they were intending to do absolutely nothing for you. Senator JD Vance and I spoke, and said, 'They are not coming. They are not going to come,' and I said, 'That's very strange.' FEMA said specifically this doesn't meet the criteria and that is horrible and somebody has to do something for those people. I said back, when I announced I was coming, they changed their tune, it was an amazing phenomenon. The mayor and I were discussing that it was quite amazing what happened, and they said, 'We can't let this happen.' What this community needs now are not excuses and all of the other things you've been hearing but answers and results and that is what I think we're going to see."