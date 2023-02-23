Donald Trump Jr. Shows What 'Real Leadership Looks Like' As Daddy Don Visits Site Of Ohio Train Derailment: Photos

"What's going on, guys? I guess since Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, the Democrat party and basically most of Washington, D.C., refuse to do their actual job ... someone has to actually step up and fill that void. We've now boarded Trump Force One, waiting for the big guy. Not the 10 percent big guy, just my big guy. We're going to go to East Palestine, Ohio, and meet with people there. It seems like just Donald Trump just announcing he would go there in it of itself got FEMA to act after they said 'It wasn't really our thing.' At least it seems we pushed people to actually act for a change, to actually do their damn jobs and that is awesome. We're going to be heading over there, speaking to the people, force people in government because our leaders refuse to step up and lead. I am glad my father is that guy. Looking forward to seeing what is going on," he said in a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 22.