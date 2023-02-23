Donald Trump Jr. Shows What 'Real Leadership Looks Like' As Daddy Don Visits Site Of Ohio Train Derailment: Photos
Donald Trump Jr. continued to diss the Biden administration — especially after his father, Donald Trump, made time to visit the site of the Ohio train derailment, whereas President Joe Biden hasn't been there yet.
"What actually leadership looks like. Joes not worried about it and mayor Pete [Buttigieg] our issues trip us transportation sect is taking some personal time it seems as he still hasn’t bothered to get there 19 days later," the 45-year-old captioned several photos of his father giving a speech and talking to others just a few weeks after a train carrying toxins went off course.
In the photos, the reality star, who announced he was running for president again in 2024, wore a "Make America Great Again" hat as he spoke to a crowd of people in East Palestine.
As OK! previously reported, Trump Jr. showed off his private jet as he and his father made their way to a different part of the country — all while making rude remarks about Biden, 80, in the process.
"What's going on, guys? I guess since Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, the Democrat party and basically most of Washington, D.C., refuse to do their actual job ... someone has to actually step up and fill that void. We've now boarded Trump Force One, waiting for the big guy. Not the 10 percent big guy, just my big guy. We're going to go to East Palestine, Ohio, and meet with people there. It seems like just Donald Trump just announcing he would go there in it of itself got FEMA to act after they said 'It wasn't really our thing.' At least it seems we pushed people to actually act for a change, to actually do their damn jobs and that is awesome. We're going to be heading over there, speaking to the people, force people in government because our leaders refuse to step up and lead. I am glad my father is that guy. Looking forward to seeing what is going on," he said in a video posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 22.
- Mike Pence Disses Former Pal Donald Trump, Says There Are 'Better Choices' For President Than Him
- Donald Trump Jr. Backs Daddy Don After He Demands President Joe Biden Undergo A 'FULL Mental Competency Test'
- Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed, Dragged Back Into Dad Donald's Business Over January 6 Riots
Alongside the clip, Trump Jr. added, "Since our 'leaders' refuse to lead someone has to step up and fill that void. Just boarded Trump force one with DJT to head to East Palestine, Ohio. Seems we’re finally forcing our government bureaucrats into action. Maybe they’ll worry about the American people for once rather than giving away your taxpayer dollars ($130,000,000,000.00 worth) to corrupt officials in Ukraine to get us into yet another never ending war."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While giving a speech earlier this week, the former president shared his stance on Biden going to Ukraine over Ohio.
"This hasn't been done in two years ... nobody has seen anything like it. Even now, you have a president going to Ukraine and you have people in Ohio who are in desperate need of help," he said. "I was very proud to say I announced I was going to Ohio ... FEMA said, I am not going to give him anything. The Biden administration said we are not going to give him anything, and then I announced I am going. Please sit down, we'll be here for a while. What do we have to do?"