Donald Trump 'Doesn't Care' His Name Is Mentioned in New Jeffrey Epstein Files: 'He Has Got Enough on His Plate'

Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 6 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump’s name was seen repeatedly in the new Jeffrey Epstein files, however, the former president apparently doesn’t have time to discuss the documents.

“Trump doesn’t care,” a source spilled. “There’s nothing new or bad [in the new files.]”

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was indicted four times this year.

“Trump has got enough on his plate right now to worry about. He has a primary coming up,” they added, noting his campaign is worried about Republican opponent Nikki Haley.

Although there has not been any evidence presented of wrongdoing by Trump, the ex-commander-in-chief was a social acquaintance of the financier’s before his arrest. Trump’s name comes up many times in the newly released documents from the Epstein court cases.

In addition to Trump, the papers named many of Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s victims, supposed friends and confidantes of the convict, some of his staff as well as famous stars such as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was a social acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump and Epstein had known each other socially since 1987 and the father-of-five’s moniker can be seen repeatedly on publicly released flight logs from the deceased jet, the Lolita Express.

Trump himself has spoken on his relationship with Epstein over the years.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is the GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

“I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

However, after Epstein’s arrest in 2019, where he was charged with sex crimes involving underage girls, Trump denounced the friendship.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was not accused of any wrongdoings associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

“I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you,” he said at the time.

Trump and Epstein reportedly had a falling out in 2004 following a fight over a Palm Beach mansion.

The criminal’s brother Mark Epstein recently told The Post his sibling apparently had a lot of dirt on both Trump and the Clintons.

“Here’s a direct quote: ‘If I said what I know about both candidates, they’d have to cancel the election.’ That’s what Jeffrey told me in 2016,” Mark stated, though he did not specify the information.

Page Six reported on the source's comments.

