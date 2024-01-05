Joe Biden Criticizes Donald Trump for His Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election With Violence Ahead of Capitol Attack Anniversary

Biden then shifted his focus to the actions of Trump and his supporters after the election. He highlighted the harassment and death threats faced by election officials, such as Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who were targeted by Trump and his supporters for simply doing their jobs.

Biden also brought up that Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, was recently hit with a $148 million judgment for his role in inflicting harm and defamation on these election workers. He also noted that other state and local elected officials across the country faced similar attacks.

The President then turned to Fox News, criticizing them for spreading lies about voter fraud, and stated that they had agreed to pay a record $787 million for their misinformation.

He made it clear that Trump had exhausted every legal avenue available to him to overturn the election but ultimately realized, "I’d won the election, and he was a loser."